In case of a big blow

Costello Marine installed two storm anchors for South Ferry in West Neck Harbor on Wednesday, June 15, just outside the public anchorage off Shell Beach. Another one is expected to be set in West Neck Bay. Fixed with a chain and buoy, the anchors will provide secure moorings in protected waters in case of a major storm. The ferry company obtained mooring permits from the Town Board last year for four anchor sites, two in the harbor and two in West Neck Bay. A fourth mooring probably will not be required because one of South Ferry’s large boats can be accommodated in Silver Beach Lagoon, where the company has made arrangements for permission to bring a boat in case of a major storm. Company officials have said the moorings were planned as a safeguard against the inevitability of a hurricane hitting the area, sooner or later, not in response to any particular forecast. The last hurricane to directly hit the area was Bob in 1991.