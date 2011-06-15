High school athletes honored

The Shelter Island High School athletic awards for fall, winter and spring sports were awarded in a ceremony at the school last Thursday evening, June 9.

Andrew BeltCappellino and Stephanie Vecchio were the top winners, receiving a number of awards and compliments from coaches.

Andrew was named the Shelter Island Scholar Athlete, and won the Suffolk Zone Fitness award, the Gold Key award, the Shelter Island Sportsman award, and he was named the Army National Scholar Athlete. The Coach’s Award also went to Andrew. Coach Peter Miedema called Andrew “a special person” who “knows the game.” Andrew also received the Coach’s Award for varsity basketball from Coach Michael Mundy.

“We’re all going to be hearing about Andrew,” Coach Mundy said.

Assistant varsity soccer coach at Greenport High School, James Read, announced Andrew as his Most Valuable Player, and commented that he is professional, on and off the field, that he led the team in defense and is a competitor “who gives 100 percent” and is “one of the most passionate [players] I have ever coached.”

Coach Read also praised Island athlete James Read, his son, who received the Sportsmanship Award for varsity soccer. James was also the Most Valuable Player for varsity basketball.

Stephanie Vecchio won the Gold Key award, the Suffolk Zone Fitness award, the Army National Scholar Athlete award and the Shelter Island Scholar Athlete award and was named the Most Valuable Player in varsity volleyball for her multi-faceted skills in serving, hitting and passing, according to Coach Cindy Belt.

Among other winners, Christian Napolitano, who played junior varsity lacrosse at the Ross School, won praise from Coach Jaye Cohen, who called him a “perfect player who gets it done,” which is why he was selected captain for three years, the coach said.

Varsity volleyball Coach Cindy Belt called Katy Binder her “rock” and said that Katy “is always calm, and pulls us all together.” Katy won the Shelter Island Scholar Athlete award and the Sportsman award.

With the recent wrap-up of the junior varsity men’s baseball team, Coach Miedema said the team finished with 12 wins and 3 losses, and noted that all the losses were very close games. He gave the Most Valuable Player award to catcher Riley Willumsen and the Coach’s Award to Andrew BeltCappellino, who was captain of the team.

Coach Brian Doelger gave his Coach’s Award to Breanna Hallman for “great scoring” on the Junior Varsity women’s basketball team, and named Melissa Ames Most Valuable Player. Mr. Doelger said that Melissa is a “true silent leader who never complained and improved tremendously.” He said the whole team improved in fundamentals of the game. Mr. Doelger, who also coaches junior high baseball as well as being a social studies teacher, said it was a wonderful year for him personally. “I love to come here every day,” he said, and has made lifelong friends including fellow coach Pete Miedema.

Cheerleading Coach Katelyn Pryal named Margaret Hildreth Most Valuable Player and gave the Coach’s Award to Lea Giambruno and Tara Sturges.

Peter Needham, the varsity sailing coach, praised his club, saying “they’re a tough bunch.” Mr. Needham thanked the community whose support and contributions made it possible, as well as the Shelter Island Yacht Club and Camp Quinipet.

“It’s astonishing how much they care about the youth,” he said of the community.

Mr. Needham awarded Captain Mackenzie Needham with the Most Valuable Player award, and his Coach’s Award went to Jillian Calabro.

Jay Card, who is responsible for setting up the co-ed intramural program in addition to coaching varsity golf and junior varsity men’s basketball, said that he was proud of Shelter Island’s high school athletes. “We’re such a small school, but we really compete.” He included his son Jay, who was an All County Golfer, and won the award for Most Valuable Player for his “outstanding golf.” Coach Card gave the Most Valuable Player award for men’s basketball to Hunter Starzee, saying that he did the “dirty work,” and Nathan Mundy, his high scorer, received the Coach’s Award.

Varsity volleyball players were praised one and all by Coach Cindy Belt, who gave her Coach’s Award to Kelsey McGayhey. Kelsey was the League 8 Most Valuable Player and made All County as well. Kelsey was also All League in varsity basketball. She was named Most Valuable Player by Coach Miedema, having scored 400 points during the season. Coach Miedema thanked the girls for all of their work, and gave his Coach’s Award for women’s basketball to Stacy Clark.

Junior varsity volleyball Coach Karen Gibbs praised her team for its undefeated season. “These girls, they play with their heart,” she said.

Coach Gibbs gave the Most Valuable Player award to Melissa Ames and the Coach’s Award to Brianna Rietvelt.

It was the first year for junior varsity tennis at the school, and the team went undefeated, said Coach Susan Warner. Coach Warner gave the Most Valuable Player award to Jillian Calabro, who had not wanted to play singles but went on to be undefeated. The Coach’s Award went to Brianna Kimmelman.

Several coaches expressed their gratitude for volunteer assistant Jim Colligan. “It’s a gift to us coaches to have him around,” Coach Mundy said.