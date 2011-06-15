Health help for vets

Nurse Practitioner Joseph Fasano, left, checked Supervisor Jim Dougherty’s blood pressure at the American Legion Hall last Wednesday, June 8, with support from County Legislator Ed Romaine, center, and representatives from the Northport Veteran Affairs Medical Center, Lorraine Tabone and Michael Poindexter. As part of the Mobile Assistance Program, over a dozen Island veterans were provided with health assessments and education as well as benefit enrollment explanation and assistance. Mr. Romaine said one of his goals is for the mobile unit to come to Shelter Island every few months.