GBCC: Mahoney, Gibbs top quota game

A rainy couple of days cancelled out a lot of fun for the members of Gardiner’s Bay Country Club this past weekend. The grass was begging for something to drink, so the golf course itself was happy. It rained Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday, canceling everything except the Monday men.

But on the men’s tour out in Memphis, it was nice to see Harrison Frazar finally win after a 13-year wait and 355 starts. It has been a long trip for a guy who was ready to give it all up and now has a new look on the life that he truly loves. Great story!

Monday was a beautiful day on Shelter Island and the men were out in force playing their quota game. Charles Mahoney and Jim Gibbs were the two best individual players with both men 4 points over their quotas. Alan Klutch was next in line with 2 points over his quota.

Mahoney has a way of picking better partners as his team finished first with a total of just 1 under quota for the four-man total. Along with Charles Mahoney on this first-place team were Larry Winston, Mike Rouzee and Sid Beckwith.

Jim Gibbs picked a good enough team to take second place money with a 4-under total. Gibbs pulled out three guys he plays golf with every day, Jerry Berner, John Quigley and Jerry Glassberg.

Alan Klutch, along with Phil Zweifach and Kevin Brooks, took third place with 12 under and Marc Wein, Jerry Jetter and Marc Ostrow took fourth place with 16 under their quota.

Now that Annmarie Seddio got it started, there were two more aces this week but not at Gardiner’s Bay. Chance Scheffing, assistant professional at the club, was playing at Laurel Links last Monday, June 6, in a Met PGA assistants event when he approached the 137-yard 14th hole and knocked a 9 iron in the hole and recorded his fifth ace. Chance was playing with Wes Roberts of Sebonac and Brian Fallon of North Fork. Chance was rewarded with a $200 skin for that little trick. Way to go, Chance!

Now Jay Sessa was awarded a little more for a hole-in-one at the Fairmont Country Club in New Jersey on the same day. Sessa, playing in a charity outing, hit a 7 iron in the hole on the 160-yard 4th hole and instead of a $200 skin, Sessa won a Corvette. Timing is everything! Congratulations to both of you guys.

Samantha Sessa played some unbelievable golf this week while playing in the State Championship. Samantha shot 74 the first day and came back strong with a 72 on the final day. Her 146 total was one shot too high as Lauren Petty shot 75 on the first day and a 70 on the second with a 33 back nine to edge Sessa out by a mere one shot with her 145 total. However, some great golf was played under those tournament conditions and congratulations go to Samantha Sessa from all of us here on Shelter Island for an impressive second-place finish. In speaking with her Dad later, he said it was one of the hardest things to watch and he was extremely proud of her performance.