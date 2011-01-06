GBCC Golf: Plenty of play this holiday

The first of the three big weekends of the year has come and gone. The other two, of course, are July 4th and Labor Day weekends. As expected under perfect weather, the course was well used over the Memorial Day holiday period. Along with the hustle and bustle, the men played the Vice President’s Cup and the President’s Cup.

The Vice President’s Cup is a net 18-hole event and is played over one day (Saturday). The President’s Cup is a gross 36-hole event and played over two days.

The VP Cup ended up in a tie at one under par (69) between Bruce Dalton and new member Alan Richer. Our men’s tournaments have a matching of cards to decide the winners because everyone seems to go home after their rounds. On a matching of cards, we go to the back nine and get the total net score, then the last six, then three and finally the 18th hole to find a winner.

Bruce Dalton had a 34 to Alan Richer’s 35 on the backside and it looks like Mr. Dalton (the 2010 Worthington Point winner) is starting off strong in 2011. In third place, just one-shot back, was Steve Kessler (the 2009 Worthington Point winner) with a round of even par 70. It looks like the more things change, the more they stay the same.

Not unexpected with the year he has been having, Jay Sessa brought his tough tournament game back to Shelter Island. In the President’s Cup, Sessa had a wire-to-wire win with a 75/74 for a 149 total. Sessa has been enjoying one of his best years on the course this year. Keep it going, Jay.

Our current club champion Russell Holmes was even with Sessa after the first 27 holes but let it go on the final nine. Holmes took second place and Jay Card III, in his first adult tournament, showed that he belongs with the big guys with a third-place finish.

The ladies played a stroke play/Nassau tournament. Judy Bennett won the overall gross with a 94. The net division was won by Barbara Pollert on a match of cards with a 70. Jane Babinski fired a 31 net on the front nine. Kathleen Hamburger shot 36 net on the back nine to win her first prize as a new member. There were two chip-ins: Dorothy Doughty on hole 10 and Frances Gottfried holed out for a birdie on hole 13 from 80 yards.