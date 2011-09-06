From the slow lane: Remembering a special friend

An off-Island friend and I had finally coordinated our schedules and met for dinner. I rode the ferry over to Greenport where she picked me up. This friend had a home in Southold and since I’d never seen it, we drove to her house so she could give me a tour before we headed to the restaurant.

I wrote about the experience when it happened, 16 years ago, in a weekly column that appeared in the Suffolk Times. I admitted that I was reluctant to reveal this person’s identity because she was a teacher in Riverhead, had a good reputation, and probably didn’t want people to know that we were friends; however, I did divulge that before she taught in Riverhead she had been a home economics teacher in Southold, an indication that she was as domestically gifted as I was — and remain — domestically challenged.

It surprised us that we had remained friends for decades despite our differences and we decided it was one of those “opposites attract” kinds of things.

On the night she gave me the grand tour, even before we stopped at the house with the symmetrically edged, hand-manicured lawn, I had a hunch I was about to experience something out-of-the ordinary because of what I smelled in my friend’s car. The rest of us may hang those cheesy three-for-a-dollar cardboard trees from our rear view mirrors so our vehicles smell like gas station bathrooms, but not Nan … oops! I mean “my friend,” who scented her car with artfully concealed sprigs of eucalyptus.

Another reason I expected something spectacular was because on the few occasions I’d written about Martha Stewart, taking jabs at the diva of design, my friend would gently remind me that she loved Martha.

After the tour I considered writing Martha to let her know that if she ever ran out of ideas, she should just call my friend. Martha could have taken lessons from my friend.

The first thing I noticed about the house was that it was clean. Not my kind of clean, which was to spray Lemon Pledge on a low-watt light bulb so that the dimly-lit room smelled dusted, but clean-clean. Eat off the floor clean. Of course, before we entered the house my friend warned me that “it’s a mess.”

My, was it ever. There was an ironing board set up in the guest room and a few decorating magazines on the sofa in the living room. Total chaos! It almost made me dizzy.

I kept my kitchen table covered with a long cloth, one that touched the floor. This cut down on time spent sweeping because all you have to do is kick stuff under the table. A long cloth hides a multiplicity of items too big to fit under a carpet.

My friend had cloth-covered tables throughout her home and while she was pointing out a dresser she rescued from the dump and restored to museum quality, I managed to sneak a peek underneath a tablecloth to see if that was where she hid her clutter and dirt and bowling-ball-sized dust bunnies.

Nope. A person could have eaten on her tables, or if he or she was so inclined, under them.

Stepping into that house was like walking into the pages of Better Homes and Gardens. The drapes were beautiful. She made them. The beautiful drapes matched the beautiful slip covers. She made those, too. There was a decorative twiggy thing in her kitchen. She had gathered twigs from her own yard, dried some flowers, wrapped everything in ribbon (which she probably wove herself because she was forever doing things like that!) and hot glued it to the wall. It matched the wallpaper, which she hung herself. She did confide that though she enjoyed wall papering, it was so much trouble taking the old paper down first; didn’t I find that to be true?

I said, “Yes, indeedy,” but I was really thinking, Oh wow! You’re supposed to take the old stuff off first? No wonder my rooms kept getting smaller.

We both laughed when I told her she reminded me of something Erma Bombeck said once about her neighbor who was such a domestically gifted person that she routinely waxed her garden hose. When we left the house together I noticed that my friend stood between me and her garden hose, but I had a hunch that she not only waxed hers, she probably stenciled it, too.

My friend made me keenly aware of my domestic deficiencies, but I loved her anyway. And she did have a positive influence on me because the next day I went out and bought some aromatic eucalyptus. Then I kicked it under my table.

Thank you, my friend, for making this world a more beautiful place.

Nancy “Bird” Alexander

October 26, 1949 – May 24, 2011