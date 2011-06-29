From the Slow Lane: Hey, professional clods! Watch your backs!

I remember a movie I saw nearly 20 years ago called “Serial Mom.” It starred Kathleen Turner as the sweetest, neatest, pie-baking, church-going mom, with a unique way of dealing with inconsiderate clods who bothered her or her family. She killed them.

I thought of “Serial Mom” when I was trapped in the Center post office parking lot because some inconsiderate clod had blocked the exit. This visitor’s car was parked square in front of the only way out. He had to be a visitor because people who live here just don’t do that. No one could get out of the front parking lot, which meant that cars trying to get in were backed up on 114 in both directions. We had gridlock and it was only Wednesday.

I wanted to blow my horn and my stack, but my mother taught me good manners, so I am (almost) always polite. Politely, I asked the offending parker, who was behind the wheel waiting for someone, if he would please move, just a little.

“Yeah,” he said, without looking at me. “In a minute.”

That was not what I wanted to hear.

“But you have us all blocked in,” I explained, speaking slowly and using simple words, as one must when dealing with a visiting idiot. “See the big long line of cars stretching all the way down to the ferry? No one can get out and no one can get in. And it’s all because of you.”

He gave me a “big deal” shrug. He didn’t care. The little weasel rolled up his window and stared out his windshield.

That’s when scenes from “Serial Mom” flashed through my head. Specifically those scenes where inconsiderate clods were quickly dealt with through a process of elimination. At the least, Serial Mom would have broadsided the jerk’s BMW. And in truth, the only thing that prevented me from such violence was not the knowledge that my name would end up in the police blotter, but my age, too. And also that my mother might find out.

That was what prevented me from making a citizen’s arrest in the grocery store once. I was there to buy potato chips for dinner. During the summer, I prepare light meals, with potato chips as a side dish. You know, bread and chips, strawberries and chips, ice cream sandwiches and chips, etc. We go through a lot of chips in my house during the summer. Anyhow, a woman in the store was ripping open bags of chips.

“The prize is in Cracker Jack, not the Lay’s,” I said, thinking maybe she was one of those people who come here and get confused, like the drivers who go backwards around the traffic circle or the ones who flag you down on Bridge Street and ask how far it is to the casino.

The woman in the store told me that the last time she bought chips they were stale, so she was opening bags to find the freshest ones.

“Are you going to buy all those bags you’re opening?” I asked.

She said, “Certainly not! What on earth would I do with all these chips?”

An equally inconsiderate slob would have told her exactly what she could do with all those chips and Serial Mom would have pummeled her to death with a can of Pringles. I have to admit that I was tempted, but I pictured my mom shaking her head, reminding me that ladies with manners do not pummel people, so instead I just rolled my eyes, and my cart, to another part of the store.

But what I discovered is that when a person is exposed to too many inconsiderate slobs, he, or in this case she, starts to turn into one. Really! It happened to me one summer when I was working at the fire department’s annual chicken barbecue. I was clearing a table for a large group of people who had been waiting for seats together. I was just about finished when a woman who was not a part of the group set down two plates of food.

“Ma’am, I’m sorry, but these people have been waiting for this table,” I said, indicating the folks behind me. “It’s saved.”

“What do you mean, ‘it’s saved?’” she asked.

I’m not sure what happened to me at that moment. It might have been the heat, or the fact that it was nearly the end of August, or maybe it was all those chicken fumes, but instead of explaining again, politely, and in a nice voice offering to find her an unoccupied table, my upper lip curled into a snarl, my head spun a full 360 degrees, and in a sort of Linda Blair in “The Exorcist” hissy voice said, “It’s saved! What part of that are you having trouble understanding, the ‘it’s’ part or the ‘saved’ part?”

If that woman had been a Serial Mom she would have whacked me with an axe. I am still grateful that she didn’t stick her barbecued chicken up my flared nostrils. Instead, she ran for safety, but from that moment to this day, the memory of how I behaved hangs over me like a dark cloud.

I’m hoping the difference between a professional inconsiderate clod and those of us who suffer from occasional lapses is that the occasional lapser feels guilty forever.

Since the day of that chicken barbecue, I’ve kept an eye out for that woman, hoping I’d have the opportunity to apologize, but what has me worried is that someone, someday, is going to tell my mother.