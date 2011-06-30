ELIH goes smoke-free

Eastern Long Island Hospital has announced that its campus will be off-limits to smoking effective Tuesday, July 5. Smoking will no longer be permitted anywhere on hospital property.

“Eastern Long Island Hospital is committed to providing the healthiest environment possible for its patients, visitors and employees,” commented Paul J. Connor III, president/CEO. “This is a collaboration with the Suffolk County Department of Health to reduce tobacco use, which raises risk for multiple diseases. As a health care provider, we believe it is our responsibility to promote good health habits and discourage habits that increase health risks.”

It is estimated that more than 126 million nonsmoking Americans continue to be exposed to secondhand smoke in homes, vehicles, workplaces and public places, according to the hospital. Most exposure to tobacco smoke occurs in homes and workplaces. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say almost 60 percent of U.S. children aged 3 to 11 years — almost 22 million children — are exposed to secondhand smoke.

The CDC reports that secondhand smoke contains at least 250 known toxic chemicals, including more than 50 that can cause cancer. Secondhand smoke causes heart disease and lung cancer in non-smoking adults and a number of health conditions, including sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) and respiratory infections in children.

Besides the health risks, ELIH officials say smoking on hospital grounds raises security concerns and poses a fire hazard. A smoldering cigarette is a fire hazard because it is likely to ignite a flammable material that might be nearby. In addition, cigarette butts that are discarded on the ground often find their way into waterways and are detrimental to plants and wildlife.

For information on how to stop smoking, call 1-866-NY-QUITS (1-866-697-8487) or go to the New York State Smokers Quitline website for local resources.