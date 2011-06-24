Editorial: Zoning counts

The Town Board has spent months developing new language to clarify the rules for pre-existing, non-conforming uses. The proposed code amendments will be the subject of a hearing before the Town Board at 4:55 p.m. on Friday, July 8.

Dory owner Jack Kiffer, in a letter to the editor this week, warns that the proposals will hurt Island businesses. He calls for business owners to meet at the Dory at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 30 to discuss the issue.

Shelter Island is unique — and there are many non-conforming uses here. But they are legal, and will remain so, as long as they are not abandoned for a year or expanded without a permit. As for fire-damaged uses, the Town Board on Tuesday backed off on one element of the proposed amendment: a prohibition against rebuilding structures more than 50 percent of which have been destroyed by fire.

That may have been what worried Mr. Kiffer. It’s now off the table.