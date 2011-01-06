Editorial: Time to be heard

When Alex Zagoreos last year won permission from the Town Board to demolish his burnt-out 1960s house on First Causeway and permission from the Zoning Board of Appeals to build a new house on the sandy, low-lying site, neighbors on Ram and Little Ram and people from across the Island had a vision of horror.

They feared that one new house would lead to dozens, as more property owners sought permits to build on their own causeway lots.

People shared a nightmare vision of Shelter Island’s most fragile ecosystem looking someday like the barrier beach in Westhampton, wall to wall with houses on stilts perched above the sand.

This Friday afternoon, June 10, the Town Board will hold two hearings on two proposed laws Town Attorney Laury Dowd has drafted, with the guidance of a town-appointed committee, to ease all the worries without stomping on the rights of lot owners. Time will tell whether or not further refinements will be necessary, but both proposals appear to be good steps toward protecting the causeways from overdevelopment.

Will they block development entirely? No.

Banning any construction on pre-existing lots is probably unconstitutional. Defending a ban could force the town to spend millions over the years in court. If the town instead just went out and bought the few private lots on the causeways — there are 12 of them — it would be far cheaper than paying lawyers.

Do the new rules actually encourage development, by setting limits on building size and lot clearing, and making clear what the guidelines will be for obtaining a building permit? Maybe. That’s the rub.

The two proposed laws would create a new zoning overlay district for the causeways that would bar any construction or disturbance without a Town Board review and permit; ban docks and bulkheads; limit the footprint of any new houses to a maximum of 1,800 down to 1,000 square feet, depending on the size of the lots they are on; and set a minimum lot size of three acres for any new subdivisions.

The rules would require applicants to submit native revegetation and restoration plans; and limit any clearing to within 25 feet of any structure, plus an additional 25 feet of any septic system, for which the new rules would allow the use of fill.

There actually will be two hearings Friday, each one a required legal step that the town must take under state law before enacting the proposals into law. One proposal amends the zoning code to add the overlay district; the second amends the wetlands law to add a causeway permit requirement.

Both proposals, and both hearings, are really part of a single, unified effort to keep the causeways from ever turning into a new Westhampton-on-Gardiners Bay.

On June 10, it will be time for the public to tell the Town Board if they think these rules will do the trick.