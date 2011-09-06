Editorial: TDR, anyone?

Who will come to the hearings tomorrow on the Town Board’s proposals for regulating construction on the causeways? Will the proposed rules hit the same nerve that the application to replace the burned out Zagareos house, the only structure ever built on the causeways, did in 2010?

It doesn’t feel like a storm is brewing, even though everyone expects a crowd in the Town Hall board room on Friday at about 4:45 p.m.

The Shelter Island Association did run a full-page ad in this newspaper last week, suggesting the causeways will be lost forever if any more houses are built on them. But there have been few letters to the editor on the subject, and few comments from the audience this spring whenever the Town Board reviewed the proposals.

Planning Board members, asked last week by Councilman Glenn Waddington for their personal opinions, agreed the best thing would be to preserve the causeways. But of course, commented Chairman Paul Mobius, the only way to do that would be to buy them.

There is another way. Kyle Collins mentions it in his environmental assessment of the causeway proposals.

He writes: “The best alternative that mitigates all potential impacts would be a transfer of development out of this area to a more densely populated area of the town.”

Curiously, Mr. Collins never mentioned that when he presented his report to the Town Board last month. No Town Board member has broached the subject either.

Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) programs are old hat in some towns. It is a procedure authorized in state law to shift building credits from a designated area that should be preserved and applied in a receiving area where increased density poses no great harm. TDR is the fundamental mechanism used to preserve the Suffolk County pine barrens.

If so many residents agree that building on the causeways would be a bad thing, why hasn’t the town at least considered a preservation technique that Mr. Collins calls “the best alternative?”