Editorial: Taylor’s Island

It’s been a long time since the Town Board briefly pondered the idea of tearing down the ramshackle cabin on Taylor’s Island and replacing it with something easy to maintain, something with “no glass, no paint, no plumbing, no electricity,” as Councilman Peter Reich put it in 2005. That proposal stirred up a hornet’s nest. Many Islanders considered the cabin a local landmark, and a part of their lives; they didn’t want it torn down.

The town changed course and set up a committee led by P.A.T. Hunt and Richie Surozenski. They and their co-workers have worked diligently for all these years to find grant money to restore the cabin. Thanks to their efforts, and a matching grant from the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, work should finally begin in September. A big thank-you to all who’ve helped.