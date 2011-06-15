Editorial: Labor of love

The task of staging a major regional running event is no simple chore. The amount of time and energy devoted to planning the Shelter Island 10K, and then making it happen, probably far exceeds the total effort that volunteers in many bigger towns put into any single community event.

Maybe that assertion will be hard to believe for anyone who doesn’t know the scoop. But the fact is, a big chunk of the Shelter Island population takes part in the 10K as volunteers during the planning process and on the ground during the race, which happens this Saturday.

For a full schedule of race-related events, see the 10K Journal published with this edition of the Reporter. The journal is the Reporter staff’s way of helping out, even though some of us go further. At least two will be signing in runners on Saturday.

The Journal also lists committee members, who are major leaguers in the volunteer department, spending time all year long planning for the race. But there are many others whose names are not listed in the Journal, from the nurses who stand by during the race to the kids who pack goody bags and help serve pasta and clean up after the race. Along with the runners themselves, they are the heart and soul of the Shelter Island 10K. They make it the great community event that it is.

They couldn’t do it without the 10K’s sponsors. This year the Hampton Jitney boosted its sponsorship and wrapped one of its buses in a 10K design so city folk and drivers on the LIE by the tens of thousands must have seen it by now. The list of sponsors in addition to the Jitney is longer than ever this year, thanks to the great job that 10K board members have done seeking support from East End as well as national businesses. The gold medal sponsors this year include the Island’s own Hackett family, JetBlue, Dr. Frank Adipietro’s Pain Management, South Ferry, the Reporter, East End Financial Group, the Chequit and Rams Head Inn, the New York Road Runners club and the GLK Foundation, which formerly ran its own race in Sag Harbor. Then there are 8 silver medal sponsors and 11 bronze sponsors, all helping to raise the money needed run the 10K.

The 10K benefits the Shelter Island 10K Community Fund, which supports a wide range of local people, causes and programs. It also benefits the Timothy Hill Children’s ranch and East End Hospice.

Thank you sponsors, thank you volunteers — from board and committee members to the town Youth Center — for making the 10K such a remarkable community event. For many people here, it’s like Christmas in June because it’s all about giving.