Editorial: Challenging times

First of all, congratulations to Shelter Island’s 10K finishers, one and all, and thanks once again to all the people who make the 10K happen. It’s a big event for a little town, and it takes a lot of heart and people power to pull it off. Shelter Island has both.

This weekend, there’s another Island event that warrants congratulations. It’s something that follows from years of commitment and effort. The Class of 2011 will graduate from the Shelter Island School on Saturday and its 15 members deserve special praise and support as they begin a new chapter in their lives.

Also deserving of recognition are their teachers and parents, who faced their own special challenges in guiding the kids to this big moment.

What a challenging time it is to be starting out in life. It’s a tough world out there. Jobs are harder to find. The nation’s mass culture celebrates the glib and the silly. Shortcuts to fame and fortune are the thing. Ask any high school kid who their heroes are and, if you’re over 50, you might be mortified. Sports and pop culture icons prevail.

Maybe that’s nothing new. What is new and challenging is the gradual disappearance of a cultural center that most of us could embrace and share, at least as a point of reference. Technology has allowed consumers to define their worlds so narrowly, according to their own interests and biases, that the common ground has nearly shrunk to nothing.

Education is a communal process. Without common values and beliefs, it doesn’t work. Shelter Island’s young people face some challenges living on an island, but one thing they’ve had is a vibrant community backing them up. Out in the wider world, that common sense of place and culture will be harder to find. May the Island’s grads find values to share, and things to believe in, that will carry them forward to fulfilling lives.