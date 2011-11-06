Causeway building rules: back to the drawing board

Even before anyone from the overflow crowd that packed Town Hall Friday said a word, the writing was on the wall. The Town Board would go back to work on its proposed rules to control development on the Ram Island causeway and it would extend its moratorium on construction there to the end of the year.

“I’m comfortable there’s more work to be done,” said Supervisor Jim Dougherty before opening the floor to speakers at a public hearing on the board’s plan to create a Causeway Overlay Protection District, “and we can comfortably extend” the moratorium “another five months. That’s my recommendation.”

About 90 minutes later, after 15 people had addressed the board — almost all of them urging the board to find a way to block any construction at all on the causeways — the Town Board followed through on Mr. Dougherty’s recommendation, agreeing to vote at its next formal meeting on July 8 to extend the causeway moratorium to the end of the year.

“What are we creating here?” asked one of the speakers to take the platform, Ed Barr. The proposed regulations, by allowing any building at all, were setting the town up for trouble, he argued.

He showed a photo of a causeway building lot flooded almost up to the road. FEMA estimated storm tides as high as 12 to 13 feet in the area, he said, yet the Zagoreos house — the only structure now on the causeway, the permits for which started the current controversy and push for preservation in 2010 — stands on pilings at an elevation of six feet.

Mr. Barr, an attorney, warned that future homeowners might hold the town liable for storm damage if it allowed further construction on the causeway. He said that’s what happened to the Town of Southampton after houses on the ocean beach in Hampton Bays were washed away in a hurricane.

He urged the board to go back to work and develop “the most rigorous regulations” it can and then move aggressively to acquire the whole causeway.

Mr. Barr drew enthusiastic applause from the packed meeting room; the applause was even more robust for former Supervisor Al Kilb Jr., who called for preservation of the entire causeway.

That had been the town and county’s intent in the late 1980s when it moved to preserve the property known as Section 9, he said, telling the board that the town had conducted research, and filed documentation at the time, to establish that the whole area was unsuitable for development. The paperwork included easements to bar construction on some of the privately held properties there, he claimed.

“I believe someone should buy it,” he said of the entire causeway. “We should have bought it instead of other properties” that were given a higher priority by the town’s Two-Percent Committee over the years. He noted that the Brandenstein property had been preserved to protect Crab Creek; likewise, the causeway should be preserved to protect Coecles Harbor, which he called “a sacred place” for Shelter Islanders.

“You’ll be in court a long time unless you settle this out of court” by buying the entire causeway, he asserted, calling for a community effort to raise funds, like the one that helped the Nature Conservancy preserve Mashomack. “Everybody’s got to step up to the plate,” he said.

Among other speakers on Friday, Richard Kelly said the area was full of spartina grass, which he noted was “off limits” anyway to construction because both state and federal law use it as a marker to indicate wetlands where no construction is allowed. Wouldn’t it “create problems down the road” to enact a local law that is less strict than state and federal rules, he asked.

Linda Holmes said the proposed rules lacked a provision to prohibit the use of fill to raise the ground elevation. A previous town zoning code set a minimum height above natural grade for any structure but, over the years, that rule was written out of the code. That allowed fill to be used for the 1960s building that later burned and has now been replaced by the new Zagoreos house.

Kim Nolan, like many speakers, praised the board and the committee that developed the proposed regulations, but called for the moratorium to be extended and more work to be done. She said existing regulations and wetlands setbacks may already bar all construction.

Bob DeLuca, executive director of the Group for the South Fork, and an attorney he introduced from the Northern Environmental Law Center in Sag Harbor, urged the board to consider allowing the transfer of any development rights out of the causeway to more suitable sites: there may be only a few buildable parcels there and the town should find out for sure exactly what is the actual building “yield” of the privately held properties there.

Donald Bindler, like others, warned the town was opening itself to liability for storm damage if it allowed any construction on the causeway. Stan Church warned that global warning threatens the causeway and if there were a breakthrough between Coecles Harbor and Gardiners Bay, tides will be three to four feet higher on the harbor shoreline permanently.

Richard Denning said people who had purchased land on the causeway had taken a risk and so the town should bear no liability for storm damage or any drop in real estate values. “On that basis, it should be on them,” not the town, he said. “If there are more regulations, it’s a responsibility they took on” by gambling on the purchase in the first place.

Tim Hogue, president of the Shelter Island Association, said the SIA was developing an alternative proposal for the board to consider. As mayor of the Village of Dering Harbor, he said, he and the trustees sometimes worked hard to develop legislation that, only late in the process, they realized was “the wrong direction” to go.

“It’s difficult to back off when all this time has been put into it,” he said.