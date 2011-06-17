Carbo loading before the big run: "best eats"

Thunderstorms and rain showers Friday may have worried runners about the prospects for Saturday’s Shelter Island 10K run but they didn’t dampen any appetites at the pre-race pasta party.

Julie and Sebastian Bliss, recently of Planet Bliss fame, did the cooking while the Shelter Island School 7th grade served up dinner in the American Legion Hall from 5:30 to 8 p.m in order to raise funds for student activities.

The starting gun of the big race sounds tomorrow, Saturday, at 5:30 p.m. sharp.

Student Billy Boeklen said that the dinner was “a great working experience that was a success, and also a lot of fun.”

Elite runner Bill Rodgers gave the brownie sundae a thumbs up after finishing his serving.

Seventh graders Henry Lang and Wyatt Fokine served salad. Kelly Colligan and Serina Kaasik served the pasta.

Joan Benoit Samuelson, 1984 Olympic gold medal winner, said the dinner had the “best pasta eats I have ever had before any race … I can tell people have taken pride in their cooking.” The Blisses served the pasta bolognese.

For the first time at the SI 10K, four elite runners — the same group at the dinner — will each be running with pace groups Saturday.

Ms. Benoit Samuelson said Friday’s thunder and lightning was an issue during morning training, and that there were some puddles that needed to be taken care of before the race Saturday.