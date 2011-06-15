Business Brief: Two Eds is closed for good

Two Eds Restaurant at the corner of Route 114 and Smith Street is no longer cooking the fresh seafood and offering the cheerful, friendly service that has made it so popular with locals and visitors.

The “closed” sign is permanent and, according to Lee Anne Bastible, who has owned and operated the business with her husband, Patrick, since 2000, “Two Eds is not going to reopen.” The business, which has been for sale for several years, is still on the market, she said on Monday.

The closing of Two Eds is bad news for dozens of residents who were year-round regular customers for the past 12 years. It was one of only a few Island restaurants open throughout the winter.