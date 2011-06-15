Arts: East End premiere of Lauro’s film

Islander Joe Lauro’s feature documentary, “Rejoice & Shout,” celebrating 300 years of African-American gospel music in America, will be previewed at Sag Harbor’s Bay Street Theatre on Monday, June 20 at 7:30 p.m. The film will be followed by a concert by the Friendship Baptist Church Choir.

Magnolia Pictures released the film earlier this month in theatres across the country — to excellent reviews from the Hollywood Reporter (“a must-see and see again film”) to the New York Times.

Mr. Lauro, who produced the film, said he worked on the project for eight years with his collaborator Don McGlynn, who directed the film. “But we shared all duties — true gorilla film making,” Mr. Lauro said this week.

Tickets to Monday’s event are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.