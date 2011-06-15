Arts: Celebrating women

Island artist Bob Markell’s etchings and monotypes will be on exhibit in the show, “Femme,” at the Sirens’ Gallery in Greenport from Saturday, June 18 through July 11. An opening reception at the gallery will be held on Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m.

Mr. Markell’s recent work in graphic arts as well as his painting has produced an extensive portfolio of the female figure in repose. His previous career in film as an art director and set designer earned him four Emmy awards, two additional nominations and a Golden Globe award.

The gallery is located at 516 Main Street in Greenport. Call 477-1021 for more information or visit sirensongallery.com.