Arts: At Island galleries

Wood construction by Uruguayan sculptor Ricardo Pascale will be exhibited at the boltax-gallery from July 8 through August 1. The show, “Random Moments,” is the artist’s first North American exhibition, although his work has been shown extensively throughout South America and Europe.

The gallery will host an artist’s reception on Saturday, July 9 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Boltax.gallery is located at 21 North Ferry Road; gallery hours are Thursday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.