Seniors: An advisory from the OSS

Henrietta Roberts, coordinator of the Office of Senior Services, has issued this advisory.

The weather bureau is calling for more than the usual number of heavy storms. In the event of a hurricane warning, the Office of Senior Services will be making calls to all those frail elderly living alone.

Should we lose power, the Senior Activity Center will be opened. If necessary, the Fire Department will provide transportation to and from the center where a nurse and volunteer will be available.

In the event of a high heat emergency, temperatures over 90 degrees, the center will be open. Please call the Senior Office at 749-1059 if you have any questions.