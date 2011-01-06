A warm welcome to Sylvester Manor

They drove through the gates, came on foot or rode their bikes — about 300 visitors enjoying the first time the 1735 Sylvester Manor House has been open to the public. The occasion on Saturday afternoon was an Open House to celebrate the manor’s first season as a non-profit organization. Produce from the Sylvester Manor Educational Farm — seedlings, green garlic and other greens — were available, too, at this stand staffed by, from the left, Heather Cusack, Brandon Wickes and Sarabrent McCoy.