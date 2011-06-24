A fond farewell

Pastor Bill Grimbol displays a painting by friend and artist, Jason Gorcoff, at Sunday’s service at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. The service, and the coffee hour that followed, honored Pastor Bill for more than 25 years of dedication to the community and the church. He will leave the Island next month with his wife, Patty, to work at a church in his hometown, Racine, Wisconsin. A full story about Pastor Bill and the roles he has played over a quarter-century on Shelter Island will appear in a future edition.