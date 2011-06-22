$168,000 awarded for scallop restoration

A professor at the C.W. Post Campus of Long Island University in Brookville, who has led the effort to restore the bay scallop population in eastern Long Island, has been awarded three new grants for continued research and restoration efforts, according to an LIU announcement.

Along with funding to continue helping the bay scallops rebound after being nearly wiped out by brown tide, the grants also fund investigations of the extent of predation on scallops by large sea snails known as channel whelks, and the importance of submerged aquatic vegetation as scallop habitat.

The $68,000 grant for bay scallop restoration and the $60,000 whelk study funding were awarded by Suffolk County. The $40,000 aquatic vegetation grant was awarded by the Peconic Estuary Program.

In the seven years of the bay scallop restoration program, a total of $2.7 million has been awarded to Professor Stephen Tettelbach and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County. As of 2009, commercial landings of bay scallops were six times higher than before the restoration project began, and 2010 landings could have been as much as 30 times larger, Professor Tettelbach said.

“We’re not yet back to the good old days prior to brown tide, but we’re getting there, and we’re very excited about that,” said Professor Tettelbach, whose graduate biology students take part in the research and restoration work.

Brown tide is an algae bloom that is especially harmful to bay scallops. In 1982, the Peconic estuary in eastern Long Island produced 500,000 pounds of bay scallops — 28 percent of all the bay scallops landed in the United States. After the appearance of brown tide in 1985, the fishery was all but eliminated.

Professor Tettelbach, his students and Cornell Cooperative Extension staff planted millions of juvenile scallops in specially designed, suspended nets in Peconic Bay. The nets protected the nascent scallop population from predators, and the millions of planted seed have spawned billions more. The restored fishery is worth as much as $5 million to the local economy.

The whelks grant will fund an effort that will track the snails’ movements with radio transponders. “If it turns out that they are indeed serious predators of planted scallops, this would better inform us of selection of sites for planted areas,” Professor Tettelbach said.

The submerged aquatic vegetation grant will examine the impact of alternative habitats for juvenile bay scallops in areas devoid of eelgrass, which, like bay scallops, is especially vulnerable to brown tide.

“Eelgrass has almost disappeared from the Peconic bays, and it has always been viewed as the bay scallop’s preferred habitat,” Professor Tettelbach said. “This research will help us determine if there are other types of vegetation that might serve the same function as eelgrass,” and as with the whelk study, help determine where to plant new colonies of scallops, he added.