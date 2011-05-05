Zoning Board: Variances granted for pool and existing shed

The Zoning Board granted variances at its April 27 meeting allowing for the installation of a lap pool and a surrounding walkway, as well as legalizing a patio; and in another case allowing a shed that encroaches into a setback to remain in place. The variance for the shed was approved by a unanimous vote while Board Chairwoman Joann Piccozzi opposed granting variances in the pool, walkway and patio case.

WILSON — STEARNS POINT ROAD

The board granted Jill and Ken Wilson’s application for variances to install a 44-by-10-foot lap pool with a 3-foot-wide walkway in their backyard. They received relief of 4 feet varying to 13 feet in order to build the pool and surrounding walkway 4 feet from the southerly sideyard setback, 3.5 feet varying to 4 feet from the westerly backyard setback and 13 feet from the frontyard setback. The walkway will attach the existing patio to the new pool. The Wilsons also received a 13-foot variance to maintain the existing patio, which encroaches 13 feet into the frontyard setback.

The application received letters of support from the neighbors to the west and the south.

During the board’s work session on April 20, board member Patricia Shillingburg argued that the variance to keep the patio was reasonable because the patio had existed there for a long time. She also said that the pool, walkway and patio were a long distance from the neighbor to the west and, because of its elevation, isn’t visible from the road to the north or the neighbor to the west. Board members Doug Matz and William Johnston III agreed.

During a March 23 hearing, board members discussed whether or not the walkways could be removed from the plans to lessen the encroachment on the south, but Mr. Johnston argued that grass would get into the pool without the walkway and it wouldn’t be practical.

Board members Shillingburg, Matz and Johnston cited the support from neighbors in justifying their support for the variance requests.

The board members determined during the initial Wilson hearing on January 26 that the existing patio had been built according to code, but they needed to hold an additional hearing on March 23 once they realized that the patio did not meet setback requirements. The patio was built without a building permit, according to Building Permits Coordinator Mary Wilson.

Ms. Piccozzi said during the April 27 meeting that she had voted against the variance requests because the patio never received a building permit. In past hearings and work sessions, she expressed other objections, including a safety concern about the pool being only a foot away from a screened-in porch and that the applicant was asking for a pool for a house located so close to the beach.

During the February 16 work session, Ms. Piccozzi argued, “Why grant something that you don’t need to grant? … They can’t fit it in the little box. Are we supposed to roll over?”

The board had unanimously approved a 13-foot variance for a property down the street on February 22, 2006 so the applicant could install a pool and decking. The applicant also received variances to construct a house on the property, which Ms. Piccozzi described as a “spec” house at the April 27, 2010 meeting. Three neighbors had opposed that application.

JUCHATZ-COMANZO — MARGARET’S DRIVE

The board voted in favor of granting Amy and Wayne Juchatz-Comanzo a 3.8-foot variance to keep a shed attached to a concrete slab that has been in place for more than 30 years. Ms. Piccozzi argued that moving the shed and its cement slab would create a greater disturbance than leaving it where it is. Other board members agreed. Mr. Johnston added that only a corner of the shed encroaches into the setback. The application had received letters of support from two neighbors.

LANDRY — HEIGHTS

The board granted Larry Landry two extensions for variances and a special permit that had expired. One variance was for relief of 12.5 varying to 10.75 feet to convert a covered porch into habitable area. It expired on December 9, 2010. The other extension was for a special permit to expand a non-conforming house by adding a two-story, three-car garage, and for a variance of 5 feet from the northern property setback, also to build the garage. It expired on March 23, 2010. Both variances were extended until October 22, 2012.

Board members agreed that there had been no significant change in the circumstances since the variances were granted. Mr. Matz said that the variances should expire in 2012, at the same time as the wetlands permit that he had received from the Town Board. Ms. Piccozzi disagreed; she voted against granting the extensions, citing the fact that she opposed the project in the original hearing. The other board members voted in favor.