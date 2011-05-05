What's Happening: Week of May 5, 2011

FRIDAY NIGHT DIALOGUES

The immigrant experience on the East End of Long Island, “Sharing the American Dream,” will be the topic of May 13th’s Friday Night Dialogues at the Shelter Island Public Library. The program, presented by Neighbors in Support of Immigrants, will be held on the library’s lower level at 7 p.m. A short video will be shown, followed by discussion. There is no admission charge but donations will be welcome.

BIRDS & BREAKFAST

Mashomack Preserve will host its annual early morning bird watch and breakfast on Sunday, May 15 at 6 a.m. Participants will be divided into teams, led by expert birders, and will identify as many species as possible by sign and song. This special event is $15 for the guided walk and breakfast.

A limited number of overnight accommodations at the Manor House is also available for Nature Conservancy members ($60 per person for room, walk and breakfast). Call 749-1001 to register for the program and/or reserve a room.

‘PAY IT FORWARD’

Students in Stephanie Sareyani’s art classes have created over 200 colorful ceramic bowls, which will be a centerpiece for a fundraising dinner, hosted by the 9th grade, tomorrow, Friday, May 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the school cafeteria. Members of the community will be served a simple meal of soup and bread and, in exchange for a cash donation ($10 is suggested), will be invited to keep a bowl as a reminder of all the empty bowls in the world. The proceeds will benefit the Food Pantry.

COLLEGE FAIR TRIP

Shelter Island School sophomores and juniors are invited to participate in a Youth Center after-school trip to Westhampton Beach High School on Tuesday, May 10 for a college fair, sponsored by the East End Counselors’ Association from 5 to 10 p.m. Departure from the Youth Center at American Legion Hall is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. There is no cost but kids are advised to bring along some money for refreshments.

ABC SALE

St. Mary’s will hold its annual spring ABC (Attic, Basement, Closet) Sale on Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church. Save the date to shop for treasures — some new, some used, some valuable. Proceeds from the sale will be donated to various organizations on Shelter Island.

Items for the sale can be brought to the church office, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. For more information, call the church at 749-0770.

ESSAY CONTEST FOR SENIORS

The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring an essay contest for 12th graders in the following categories: arts & fine arts, business & economics, skilled trades & technology, science & math, and the humanities. Awards of $300 will be given for the best essay in each category. Each essay should include “the student’s history and interest in the topic.”

Email entries to Barbara Bloom at babadear@optonline.com; the deadline is 11 p.m. on May 17.

BEACH GRASS PLANTING PARTY

Volunteers are needed to help plant beach grass in the sand along Reel Point at the end of Big Ram Island on Saturday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon — weather permitting. Peconic Land Trust maintains the preserved land and the beach grass will help prevent erosion. Light refreshments will be served.

MOTHER’S DAY CRAFT

Kids of all ages can make something unique for a mom, grandmother or someone else special at the Shelter Island Library on Saturday, May 7 at 1:30 p.m. Call the library at 749-0042 to let the staff know you’re coming.

CALLING ALL AUTHORS…

More than a dozen authors have signed on for the Shelter Island Library’s Book & Author Festival, which will be held on Saturday, July 9. But there’s still room under the tent for more to participate. Shelter Island and North Fork authors with books published during 2009-2011 are invited; give Library Director Denise DiPaolo a call at 749-0042, extension 103.

KINDLE RAFFLE

The Class of 2011 is holding a fundraising raffle — $5 a chance for a state-of-the-art Kindle with a 6-inch display (new E ink pearl technology). Raffle tickets can be purchased at the front desk in the school lobby or in the main office. The drawing is Friday, May 27.

ACROSS THE MOAT

IMPROV 4 KIDS

Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor will celebrate its 20th season with a special Mother’s Day event on Saturday, May 7 at 3 p.m. Improv 4 Kids is an offshoot of the comedy troupe, “Eight Is Never Enough,” which creates sketches and musical comedy scenes on the spot, based on audience suggestions and participation. This show is recommended for ages 4 and above; all children must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets are $15 for those ages 14 and under, $20 for adults. Call the box office at 725-9500 for tickets.

AT CANIO’S…

Canio’s Cultural Cafe in Sag Harbor will host two readings this weekend. On Friday, May 6 at 6 p.m., novelist Rosalind Brackenbury will read from her novel, “Becoming George Sand.” She is the author of 12 novels, a collection of short stories and five books of poetry.

On Saturday at 6 p.m., fiction writer Paul Lisicky will read from “The Burning House,” reviewed as a “pitch-perfect gem of a novel.”

‘OKLAHOMA!’

The North Fork Community Theatre is presenting Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!” opening on Thursday, May 12 and running through Sunday, May 29. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances are at 8 p.m.; Sunday matinées at 2:30 p.m. Tickets cost $20; call 298-NFCT or visit nfct.com.

The theatre is located at 12700 Old Sound Avenue in Mattituck.

TUESDAYS WITH TOM

Mashomack’s Tom Damiani will lead a Warbler Wave Walk on Tuesday, May 10, sponsored by the North Fork Audubon Society. Participants should meet at 8 a.m. at the Red House at Inlet Pond County Park in Greenport. The walk will take place “where the birds are” — warblers, vireos, flycatchers and other migrants. Register for the walk by calling 477-6456 or email tdamiani3@optimum.net.

DOG OBEDIENCE CLASSES

Dogs and their handlers can learn basic and intermediate obedience techniques in a series of five sessions on Saturday or Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. (basic) and at 10 a.m. (intermediate) — starting May 7 and 8. Classes are held at the Animal Rescue Fund Adoption Center in Wainscott. Register online at arfhamptons. org or call 537-0400, extension 202.