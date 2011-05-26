What's Happening: Week of May 26, 2011

MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONIES

The Lost Sailor ceremony will take place on Bridge Street at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, May 30, followed by the 2011 Memorial Day Parade in the Center, beginning at 10 a.m. At the conclusion of the parade, the new Memorial Garden will be dedicated. Following the ceremony, American Legion Mitchell Post 281 will host an open house with free hot dogs and sodas in the lower level of the building. Outside, the Lions Club will serve up hamburgers along with old-fashioned children’s games. Everyone is invited.

MASHOMACK COCKTAIL PARTY

Celebrate the arrival of summer at Mashomack Preserve’s annual Membership Cocktail Party on the manor house lawn on Sunday, May 29 from 4 to 6 p.m. Get together with family, friends and neighbors to learn about Mashomack’s wildlife, trails, research projects and how to become a member. This event will be held, rain or shine.

VISIT SYLVESTER MANOR!

Sylvester Manor is hosting a free open house on Saturday, May 28 from 2 to 4 p.m. to celebrate the manor’s first season as a non-profit organization. Visitors can visit the historic manor house, see the organic farming fields and explore the grounds. This will also be an opportunity to learn about volunteer and membership opportunities.

Enter the manor through the white gates at 80 North Ferry Road and follow the signs for parking.

CONTRA DANCE IN THE BARN

Get a good start on summer on Saturday, May 28 with a contra dance at the Historical Society’s Havens House barn. A step dancing class will be held at 7 p.m., contra dancing begins at 8 p.m. Sylvester Manor’s crew of farmer-musicians will “rock onto the night with fiddles and banjos afire”; the caller is Dave Harvey of NYC Barn Dance.

The dance is open to everyone — ages 6 and up are welcome — and no experience is necessary. Entrance to the class and dance is $10 for adults, $5 for students/kids.

HAULING A SEINE

Bring the family to Mashomack Preserve on Saturday, May 28 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and lend a hand pulling in a 300-foot haul seine for a close-up look at the creatures and plants living in the sea. The demonstration of this traditional East End fishing method is appropriate for all ages. A marshmallow roast will follow the haul. Insect repellent is suggested. The program is free for Nature Conservancy members, $5 for non-members. Call 749-1001 to reserve a place.

ISLAND ARCHEOLOGY

Join a walkabout of Sylvester Manor on Friday, June 3 at 6 p.m. with one of the leading archeologists who worked at the manor from 1999 to 2005. You will be able to discover what they found on site and trace the evolution of culture, food and landscape in over 400 years of human habitation on the Island. The manor is the only remaining, largely intact former plantation in the American north.

The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for students/kids.

SISCA/WCC LUNCHEON

The Shelter Island Women’s Club and SISCA will hold their annual joint luncheon at the Pridwin Hotel on Tuesday, June 7 at 11:30 a.m. Menu choices include broiled fish with lemon sauce, chicken Marsala and vegetable lasagne with white sauce. The cost of the lunch is $27; reservations should be made no later than May 30. Call Phyllis Wallace at 749-0640 or mail a check to P.O. Box 675 in the Heights with the entrée indicated on the check.

LWV MEETING & BRUNCH

The League of Women Voters of Shelter Island will hold its annual meeting and brunch on Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club. Everyone is welcome to attend. The guest speaker will be Pat Mundus, director of the Shelter Island Historical Society. Reservations are recommended; the cost is $26. Make checks payable to LWVSI and mail to P.O. Box 396 in the Heights. For more information contact Kathryn Cunningham at 749-3422.

CHURCH YARD SALE

The Presbyterian Church will hold its annual yard sale on Saturday, May 28 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a 50/50 raffle and homemade baked goods for sale. The sale will be held, rain or shine. For more information, call Jenn Wissemann at 793-4116.

ACROSS THE MOAT

SEE AN ASTEROID UP CLOSE

The powerful telescopes of the Custer Observatory will focus on several asteroids on Saturday, May 28 from 7 p.m. to midnight, weather permitting. The observatory is located at 1115 Main Bayview Road in Southold. If in doubt about the weather, call 765-2626 in advance. A donation of $5 is suggested for adults, $3 for children under the age of 14.

NOEL COWARD REVISITED

Broadway veterans Christine Ebersole and Edward Hibbert will present a special performance of “Love, Noel: The Letters and Songs of Noel Coward” on Saturday, May 28 at 8 p.m. at the Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor. Tickets cost $75. A special ticket for $125 includes the show and a reception with the two performers. Call the box office at 725-9500 for reservations.

The theatre’s 20th Mainstage season starts the day after Memorial Day with “Tru” by Jay Presson Allen. Darrell Hammond plays Truman Capote. “Tru” will run through June 26. Contact the box office for ticket prices.

ANTIQUES FAIR

The Southampton Historical Museum will sponsor an Antiques Fair on Sunday, May 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Antiques, furniture, jewelry, vintage clothing, glass, ceramics and collectibles will be sold inside and on the lawn of the White House, 159 Main Street in the village.

CROSSROADS MUSIC

Mr. No-Shame is a high energy, six-piece poly-rhythmic Latino rock band that will be performing in the John Drew Theatre at Guild Hall in East Hampton on Saturday, May 28 at 8 p.m. Band members are a United Nations of South American music, representing Chile, Venezuela, Costa Rica and Ecuador. The group has performed locally and in several South American countries.

Tickets cost $20, $18 for Guild members and can be obtained online at guildhall.org or call 866-811-4111.