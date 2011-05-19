What's Happening: Week of May 19, 2011

PRESCHOOL OPEN HOUSE

The Shelter Island Preschool will hold an open house and registration for parents of 2-, 3- and 4-year-olds on Wednesday, May 25 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church, lower level. Parents can meet the teachers, see the classroom and sign up for the 2011-2012 year.

CALL FOR GRAD PHOTOS

The Reporter is gathering information for the Graduation Supplement, dedicated to SIHS’s Class of 2011. We’re looking to “borrow” candid photos of the kids over the years. Please drop them at the Reporter or email to J.Sherman@sireporter.com. Anyone — parents, grandparents, friends, employers — wishing to buy space to send a personal message to the grads should contact Ken Allen at 749-1000.

YOUNG FARMERS PROGRAM

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm has announced a new program for this summer. Kids ages 8 to 12 can enroll for a week or more in the Young Farmers Program where they will learn about the cycles of planting and harvesting; tend vegetable, flower and herb beds; care for chickens; and enjoy workshops with local musicians and artists. Farmers in training, ages 13 to 16, are also welcome.

The program will run weekday mornings (9 to 12 noon, 9 to 12:30 p.m. Fridays) from July 5 to August 26; enrollment is $400 per week ($320 for the four-day week of July 5). For more information, visit sylvestermanor.org or call 749-0626.

BEACH & LIGHTHOUSE TREK

Join Mashomack Preserve for a jaunt to Cedar Point County Park beach and lighthouse on Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants will drive to East Hampton, then walk down the peninsula to the lighthouse. Piping plover and other beach birds will be seen along the way.

Bring a lunch, beverage and binoculars — and wear a windbreaker. Be sure you are able to go the 3-mile distance for the beach hike. The trip is free for Nature Preserve members, $5 for non-members. Call 749-1001 to sign up. Let the staff know if you are willing to volunteer as a driver.

BOOK & AUTHOR LUNCHEON

Reservations are now open for the Shelter Island Library’s annual Book & Author Luncheon, which will be held on Saturday, June 11 at the Pridwin Hotel. Willie Geist of MSNBC’s Morning Joe will be the guest speaker; his dad, CBS’s Sunday Morning show correspondent Bill Geist, will moderate. Tickets cost $75, which includes a tax-deductible contribution to the Friends of the Library’s 125th anniversary fund for the renovation of the library’s lower level. To save a seat, stop by the library’s front desk or call 749-0042.

PLANT EXCHANGE

The Garden Club of Shelter Island will hold its annual Isabel Bowditch Memorial Plant Exchange at Havens House on Saturday, May 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. All Island gardeners are invited to share the abundance of their gardens in a free exchange of garden treasures. Youth program members of the club will contribute seedlings. The event chair is Anna Marie Rampmaier; contact her at 749-2322 for more information.

LEAGUE PLANS MEETING

The League of Women Voters of Shelter Island will hold its monthly meeting on Saturday, May 21 on the lower level of the Shelter Island Public Library. The regular time has been changed to 11 a.m. Everyone in the community is welcome to attend.

BOAT BUILDING CONTEST

Celebrate Fleet Week at the Shelter Island Library with a toy boat building contest on Saturday, May 21 at 1 p.m. Designed for kids in K through 5th grade, the program includes prizes for the most creative, best floaters and more. All materials will be provided. Call 749-0042 to sign up.

ACROSS THE MOAT

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK

Open auditions have been posted for the Northeast Stage’s Greenport Shakespeare-in-the-Park production of “Romeo and Juliet” in early August. The auditions will take place at Holy Trinity Church on Main Street in Greenport today, Thursday, May 19, and Friday, May 20 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. and on Saturday, May 21 from 12 noon to 3 p.m. Actors are encouraged to attend all three workshop-style sessions but must attend at least one to be considered for a role. A prepared monologue is optional. Those interested in volunteering for the company as stage crew, set construction or front-of-house are also welcome.

ROSE CARE 101

Meet Bridge Gardens Manager Rick Bogusch in the Rose Garden for a workshop on growing roses — particularly those suited to Eastern Long Island — on Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Both novice and experienced gardeners alike will be able to benefit. The program costs $5 per person. The gardens are located at 36 Mitchell Lane in Bridgehampton. Rain cancels the program. For more info, call the Peconic Land Trust at 283-3195 or email events@peconiclandtrust.org.

SATURDAY STARGAZING

The powerful telescopes at Southold’s Custer Institute will provide a guided tour of the night sky, weather permitting, from 7 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, May 21. The observatory is located at 1115 Main Bayview Road. If in doubt about the weather, call 765-2626.

RELAY FOR LIFE BENEFIT

Four local bands will play at American Legion Hall in Southold on Saturday, May 21 from 7 to 11 p.m. to benefit the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life this summer. The event includes a cash bar, hors d’oeuvres, giveaways from local shops and a 50-50 raffle. Tickets cost $20 per person and can be obtained by calling 921-

WATER MILL MUSEUM OPENS

The Water Mill Museum will open for its 47th season today, Thursday, May 19, featuring a functioning grist mill, historical artifacts and exhibits and an art gallery. New this year is a renovated museum shop, and wetlands and eco-friendly gardens. The museum is open from Thursday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m,; Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Each Monday, kids and caregivers can experience a “Hands-On Milling” demonstration.

Admission is $5 for ages 13 and up. For more information, call 726-4625.