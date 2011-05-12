What's Happening: Week of May 12, 2011

CITIZENSHIP AWARD DINNER

Joe O’Brien will be honored at the Lions Club’s Citizen of the Year dinner on Sunday, May 22 at 6 p.m. at the Pridwin. Tickets cost $37.50 per person and can be obtained by calling Lions Alan or Janice Krauss at 749-2066. Tickets will not be available at the door.

AFTER SCHOOL NATURE

“Grow as We Go,” a Mashomack Preserve program for ages 4 and up, will look at the signs of spring from leafing trees to the life cycles of frogs and butterflies. On Wednesday, May 18 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. participants will take a short hike, do a fun craft and make a snack, too. The program is free for Nature Conservancy members, $5 for non members. Call 749-1001 to sign up.

SHELTER ISLAND SCENES

The second annual exhibit and silent auction of Island scenes captured by Shelter Island photographers will be held on Saturday, May 21 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on the lower level of the Shelter Island Public Library. The community is invited to preview the exhibit from 2 to 5 p.m. and also place an early auction bid.

The popular event is sponsored by the Friends of the Library and the proceeds will go to the 125th Anniversary Fund to renovate the library’s lower level.

MAY FETE PARTY

The Shelter Island Historical Society will salute its members on Saturday, May 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. on the Havens House grounds. Participants will enjoy live folk music, food and drinks, and the opening of the new Havens Gallery, featuring art by the members of ART-SI. The Havens Museum Store will also be open with reproductions from the archives, books and more.

‘GIFT OF LIFE’

Shelter Island’s second blood drive of the year will be held this Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. in the Shelter Island School gymnasium. Be sure to bring a photo I.D. with you; reservations to donate blood are not necessary. If you have any questions about giving blood, contact Nurse Mary at the school — 749-0302, extension 407.

CHAMBER OPEN HOUSE

The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce will hold an open house tonight, Thursday, May 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Camp Quinipet. Participants can enjoy complimentary appetizers, wine, beer and soda, meet new members and network. To RSVP, email Barbara Bloom at babadear@optonline.net.

OLD WESTBURY TRIP

The Garden Club of Shelter Island is sponsoring a trip to the Old Westbury Gardens on Wednesday, June 8 with a special tour of the rose plantings inside the Walled Garden conducted by the garden’s rosarian, who will discuss rose types and proper care. Participants should bring gloves and pruners for the interactive demonstration.

Transportation is by Hampton Jitney, departing Greenport at 8 a.m. and returning at 5 p.m. The cost, including admission, is $40. An optional box lunch will be available for $15. Call Sharon Bales at 749-3001 to sign up.

SCHOLASTIC BOOK FAIR

This annual event will take place from Tuesday, May 17 through Thursday, May 19 in the Shelter Island School lobby. Sponsored by the PTSA, the book fair needs volunteers to help with set up and staffing the display. If you can help, let Vinette Olinkiewicz know at 749-1464. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 17 (the night of the school vote), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18 and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 19.

SEEDLINGS FUNDRAISER

Visit the Sylvester Manor farm stand on Manwaring Road where seedlings (broccoli, cabbage, chard, sunflowers, zinnias, herbs, tomatoes, peppers and eggplant) are available on the honor system — suggested donation is $2 per plant, $1 for onions. Plants are in 2-inch organic soil cubes.

SALE DONATIONS WANTED

Donations are needed for the Presbyterian Church yard sale on Saturday, May 28 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you have items to contribute, price them and then drop them off at the Manse. Volunteers would also be welcome to help set up the day before and selling and cleaning up the day of the sale. Call Jenn Wissemann at 793-4116 if you can help.

JEWELRY TRUNK SHOW

Shoppers at the Stella & Dot jewelry trunk show can help out a good cause on Sunday, May 22 from 1 to 5 p.m. Hosted by Debra Schack, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s disease research. The open house will take place at Debra’s home, 143 South Midway Road. Call 749-2602 for more information.

ACROSS THE MOAT

‘OKLAHOMA!’

The North Fork Community Theatre in Mattituck (12700 Old Sound Avenue) is presenting Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!” opening today, Thursday, May 12, and running through Sunday, May 29. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances are at 8 p.m.; Sunday matinées at 2:30 p.m. Tickets cost $20; call 298-NFCT or visit nfct.com.

PADDLE FOR THE BAYS

Paddle boarders, kayakers and canoeists are welcome to join a two-hour paddling excursion in support of the Peconic Baykeeper’s clean water programs on Saturday, May 21 at 9 a.m. Meet at Havens Beach in Sag Harbor. Advance registration is $25, $30 on the same day. Rain date: Sunday, May 22 at 9 a.m. Call Peconic Baykeeper at 653-4804.

AT THE PICTURE SHOW

The Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor will continue its showing of classic films with “The Graduate” on Friday, May 13 at 8 p.m. The 1967 film, directed by Mike Nichols, stars Dustin Hoffman and Ann Bancroft. Tickets are $5 at the door.

SATURN UP CLOSE

The Custer Institute, 1115 Main Bayview Avenue in Southold, will focus its powerful telescopes on Saturn and its moons on Saturday, May 14 from 7 p.m. to midnight, weather permitting. A donation of $5 is suggested for adults, $3 for children under 14. Call 765-2626 if in doubt about the weather.

‘CHASING THE TIGER’

Gail Sheehy, New York Times best-selling author of “Passages,” has written a play about a media power couple — Gail and her editor husband Clay Felker — and their battles and victories over Clay’s cancer. The play will be presented on Saturday, May 14 at 8 p.m. as part of Bay Street Theatre’s Workshops program. Tickets are available for $20; call 725-9500.

COOKIES FOR KIDS’ CANCER

Long Island families have joined a number of East End sponsors to host a bake sale at the Atlantis Marine World Aquarium in Riverhead on Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The sale will benefit the non-profit Cookies for Kids’ Cancer, which raises funds to support cancer research.

ANTIQUES FAIR

The Southampton Historical Society will hold an antiques fair on Sunday, May 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside and on the lawn of the White House at 159 Main Street in the village. Antiques, jewelry, vintage clothing, artwork and a variety of collectibles will be available for sale. Admission is free.