VIDEO: Want to make your own wine at home?

Jim Waters, 22-year winemaker and owner of Waters Crest Winery in Cutchogue, demonstrates in this video how to make two and a half cases of red wine in your own home.

Mr. Waters teaches a two-day Vine University class on home wine making and provides a kit with the necessary ingredients and equipment. The next class, which is packaged with a two-night say at a North Fork Bed & Breakfast, is June 18.

Fore more information on Vine University, call (800) 551-0654 or go to vineuniversity.com.

samantha@northshoresun.com