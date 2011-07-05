Video: Meet town supervisor candidate Bob DeStefano

Republican candidate for Shelter Island town supervisor Bob DeStefano talks about his reasons for running in a brief interview with Shelter Island Reporter editor Peter Boody on Friday, May 6 at Mr. DeStefano’s office at Gardiners Bay Country Club, where he has been the pro for 50 years.

Interviews with his opponents, Democratic incumbent Jim Dougherty, and independent Councilman Glenn Waddington, will be posted in coming weeks, as will interviews with candidates for council seats on the Town Board.