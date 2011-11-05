Town & County Briefs

Southold Supe to return after short sabbatical

In a letter to his fellow Town Board members, Supervisor Scott Russell said on Wednesday he would return to work next week, following a brief sabbatical.

The supervisor thanked everyone for “such an outpouring of support during my recent sabbatical from Town Hall. Special thanks to my staff and the members of the Town Board for their support and efforts during these past several days. I look forward to returning to the work I love and am excited about returning on Monday,” he wrote.

The week before last, the supervisor abruptly turned over his duties to Deputy Supervisor Phillip Beltz, taking time off to “address personal and private matters.” At the time, no word was given when Mr. Russell might return, but according to his fellow board members, he will be back at his desk on Monday, May 16. His absence followed what police called a reported domestic incident at his home.

Southampton Village bans plastic bags

Southampton Village now holds the distinction of being the first municipality in New York to ban the distribution of plastic bags in stores. Mayor Mark Epley and the Southampton Village Trustees passed a resolution mandating the use of reusable bags and paper bags produced of recycled materials.

“We can no longer view plastic bags as an item of cheap convenience; they are an enemy to thousands of marine and avian species and this ban has provided confidence that we will no longer find hundreds of plastic bags along beaches during beach clean ups,” said Adrienne Esposito, executive director of Citizens Campaign for the Environment.

The environmental group hopes to advance “similar legislation in other municipalities across New York and Connecticut,” she said.

Assemblyman attends tax cap rally

First District Assemblyman Dan Losquadro attended a tax cap rally in Albany on Tuesday, May 10, to urge what he called “the New York City dominated Assembly majority” to pass Governor Cuomo’s property tax cap legislation, which was passed earlier this year by the state Senate and would cap property tax increases at two percent.

“Long Island families and seniors are being squeezed by high property taxes. They need real and lasting relief from these excessive taxes,” Mr. Losquadro said. “Capping property tax increases at two percent would ensure that property taxes are no longer allowed to grow at unsustainable rates year after year. It would force the legislature to seriously work at freezing and eliminating unfunded mandates that drive up the costs of local government.”

New York’s property tax levels are exceptionally high by national standards and have grown by more than double the inflation rate over the past decade, he stated. He said the state’s property taxes are now about 80 percent above the national median, and rising. In Suffolk County, homeowners pay some of the highest property taxes in the nation.

Levy announces contract settlement

Suffolk County Executive Steve Levy has announced that the County Legislature approved a four-year contract settlement with the Association of Municipal Employees. The measure, already approved by the union membership, provides no increases in 2009 and 2010, and two-percent increases in 2011 and 2012, for a four-year average of one percent per year.

“We are pleased to see finalized what is perhaps the most taxpayer-friendly negotiated contract in the history of Suffolk County,” Mr. Levy said. “This contract recognizes the difficult economic times we are in.”