Town Board: Upzoning, tighter rules proposed for causeways

It’s official.

The Town Board’s long awaited proposal for new rules to limit development on the Ram Island causeways — including an upzoning from one to three acres, a ban on docks and bulkheads and new rules to limit the size and height of any buildings depending on wetlands setbacks — has been finalized and presented to the public for comment.

With a moratorium on causeway construction due to expire July 31, the town has little time to adopt the new rules or vote again to extend the moratorium, which was first imposed in March, 2010.

Any construction in the two causeway districts, one to the east of Little Ram Island and one to the west, would require a special permit from the Town Board.

The proposed rules will be the subject of a public hearing before the Town Board on Friday, June 10 after the 4:30 p.m. start of the board’s meeting.

The new rules were drafted by Town Attorney Laury Dowd under the guidance of a Town Board committee over the past year after a property owner sought and won permission to rebuild a house on the First Causeway that had been destroyed by fire. The sight of a new house going up on the isthmus between Gardiners Bay and Coecles Harbor raised alarms among Ram Island residents, town officials and other Island residents as well as environmental groups. The proposal sparked an intense controversy over the propriety of allowing reconstruction on the low-lying and flood-prone sandy soils of the Ram Island causeways after the Zoning Board of Appeals approved the reconsruction project.

No Town Board member has made a point of championing the proposed rules, though Supervisor Jim Dougherty called on residents to attend the hearing on June 10 to register their opinions. However, Councilwoman Chris Lewis led the effort to create a task force to come up with ideas for addressing the issue of construction on the causeways.

The proposed rules would create two new “causeway overlay districts,” one referred to as the eastern district and one as the western. The rules would amend two sections of the town code to require anyone repairing or building a structure on the causeways to obtain a “causeway wetland permit” from the Town Board.

The rules are intended to “establish standards for protecting and preserving this resource,” according to the draft legislation, “minimizing and preventing damage to structures from coastal flooding and emphasize the protection of natural protective features and other natural resources, which include native vegetation.”

The two areas to be covered by the rules total 91.24 acres.

The western district would be bordered on the west by Ram Island Road and on the north by Menhaden Lane and Gardiner’s Bay. It would include the Ram Island causeway east to the Nancy Jaicks property, where the western shoreline of Little Ram Island begins to extend southward into Coecles Harbor from Ram Island Drive.

Little Ram would not be included in the overlay district.

The eastern district would begin at the east side of Little Ram Island on Ram Island Drive and include 21 properties to the east, ending before the shoreline widens as the roadway approaches Ram Island.

About 65 percent of the properties within the proposed Causeway Overlay District are held in pubic ownership and not subject to development, according to Kyle Collins of KPC Planning Services of Westhampton Beach, the environmental consultant hired by the town to review the impact of the proposed regulations.

There are six small private parcels in the proposed eastern causeway district for which permits from the Town Board would be required for any construction. But “only one lot of the six parcels has enough land area to construct a 1,000-square-foot dwelling” under the proposed rules, according to the consultant.

In the western causeway district, according to Mr. Collins, there are six parcels whose owners could obtain a causeway permit for construction. A house with an 1,800-square-foot footprint could be built on one of the properties; two properties, if combined, could accommodate a house with a 1,200-square-foot footprint; another lot could accommodate the same size house on its own; two lots could be subdivided into three building parcels, each to contain an 1,800-square-foot house; and a sixth parcel could contain a house with a 1,000-square-foot footprint.

Details on the proposal can be obtained from the town clerk’s office and on the town’s website.