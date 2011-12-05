Town Board: New causeway rules reviewed

Proposed legislation to limit building on Ram Island’s causeways will have no negative environmental impacts.

That was the bottom line for the Town Board on Tuesday when consultant Kyle Collins of KPC Planning Services presented his state-required environmental assessment of the board’s plan to limit development on the causeways. The board is considering creating a new zone for the causeways to restrict future construction in the low-lying areas.

Mr. Collins said if the effect of the causeway proposals is “less development” than current rules permit, then there will be “no likely significant impact” from them environmentally. That finding, if made official by a formal finding of the board, would mean the town does not have to conduct a far more elaborate and expensive environmental impact study before adopting the rules.

The Town Board’s moratorium on construction on the causeway, imposed to give it time to draft the new rules, expires on July 31, Superintendent Jim Dougherty noted. With Mr. Collins’ environmental evaluation, which was required by the state’s Environmental Quality Review Act, the board’s next step will be to officially declare that the rules will not have a negative environmental impact, Mr. Collins told the board. That would clear the way for the board to set a public hearing on the proposed regulations and adoption before the moratorium expires.

According to his report, relatively few private parcels would be affected by the rules, which would amend the zoning code to create a new “Causeway Overlay District” in which strict limits of building footprint, height, setbacks from wetlands and lot clearing would be imposed. The rules would require permeable driveways and allow the Town Board to call for “significant environmental improvements” if necessary before granting a wetlands permit to allow for construction.

Mr. Collins said there are 19 parcels on the western area of the causeway that would be affected by the rules, ranging in size from less than half an acre to more than 10.5 acres. Most are in public ownership; only six are privately owned. In what he called a “worst case scenario,” Mr. Collins said a house could be built with the maximum allowable footprint in the new rules of 1,800 square feet on only one of the lots; a maximum of 1,200 square feet would be allowed on two parcels.

The eastern section of the causeways contains 21 lots, with six in private ownership. A 1,000-square-foot footprint would be possible under the new rules on only one of the lots; the rest, he said, are “so small” there would be no workable building envelope on them.

The new rules would include restrictions barring any clearing within a 25-foot radius of the building footprint, and an additional 25 feet around any well or septic system, which would have to be set back 150 feet from any wetland boundary.

Also at Tuesday’s Town Board work session, Kolina Reiter, proprietor with her husband of Bob’s Fish Market, urged the board to amend its recently adopted regulations for allocating slips at Congdon Dock so that local DEC-licensed commercial fin fishermen, such as her husband and son, are given priority. Board members expressed a willingness to consider the idea but were concerned about establishing a precise way to determine who would qualify for the priority treatment. It was agreed the topic would be discussed further by the Waterways Management Advisory Council when it next meets in Town Hall at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 6.

Congdon Dock is the town’s only public dock facility. People who have waited for years, sometimes decades, have complained that several of the 36 slips sat empty last summer while the waiting list for them grew to over 170 people. In response, board members and the Waterways Management Advisory Council developed proposed rules for using the slips early last fall.

The Town Board adopted the rules last month establishing a summer subletting system as well as a revocation process for violations of the rules.

Under the regulation, slip permits will be renewed on April 1 of each year beginning in 2012 and will require proof of residency. Slip-holders who will not be using a slip from July 1 to September 30 must notify the Town Clerk, who will make the slip available for the season to the next person on the waiting list. While subletting, that wait-listed dock user will remain eligible for a slip in his or her own name, should one become available.

Off-season sublets will continue to be available. The Town Board will establish fees for the sublets. The annual fee for a permit to keep a boat at a Congdon Dock slip was raised recently from $150 to $250.

The board approved the new rules in April.

How will the public be free to use and enjoy the Klenawicus airfield property the town acquired earlier this month through its open space preservation program? That was a topic raised by Peter Vielbig, chairman of the town’s “two-percent” or Open Space Committee at Tuesday‘s work session. He said the law requires land that the town has bought and preserved through its two-percent transfer tax on real estate must be maintained for public use.

Jim Pugh, president of the small resident pilot’s group that has a contract with the town to maintain the grass airfield, reported that “anyone can join” the pilot’s association and that the group was working with the FAA to have the field designated a “restricted” airport, which would mean it is open to the public but requires non-member users to obtain the group’s permission before flying in. He noted the group has a rule barring any pilot from flying into the field who has not had three hours of dual instruction with an instructor who is familiar with the short, rolling strip.

There was also some discussion about horses, trailers and chickens that remain on the town’s land but belong to former co-owner of the property, Susan Klenawicus. Mr. Pugh said it was his understanding the she would be moving the horses to a neighboring parcel she has retained. “The pilots are not interested in running a horse farm,” he said.

Among other topics, the board heard from Recycling Center employee Brian Sherman once more about new procedures and concerns at the center; he said he was working on a slide show on new dump procedures for the public that he may have ready for the board’s next work session.

The board also engaged in a long, sometimes impassioned discussion with representatives of the South Ferry Hills Association about who should pay for dredging to keep the inlet there navigable. It was agreed the town would apply $1,500 it expects to obtain from FEMA for December storm damage toward the dredging project, which Supervisor Dougherty said Chesterfield Associates would perform for $2,600; and that an anonymous “private donor” would be found to cover the balance. The arrangement would be intended to leave the larger issues — who should be responsible for future dredging there, and who was responsible for repairing and maintaining a nearby bulkhead — unsettled. Supervisor Dougherty commented later that South Ferry Hills residents were considering filing suit to press their claim that the town is responsible.

The board also held a closed executive session to interview David Persson for a position on the Board of Assessment Review, which on Tuesday, May 17 will conduct its annual Grievance Day for property owners seeking to lower their tax assessments on their real estate. The board reconvened in public session and voted unanimously to name Mr. Perrson to the post, according to Supervisor Dougherty.