Sylvester Manor opened to the public, Saturday, May 28

Sylvester Manor will open its doors to the public in celebration of its first season as a non-profit organization on Saturday, May 28 from 2 to 4 p.m. The day’s events will conclude with a contra dance at 8 p.m. at the Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens Barn, featuring musicians from the Sylvester Manor staff.

The open house will mark the first time the general public has been invited inside the 1735 Manor House, according to Cara Loriz, executive director of the Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, Inc., which operates the property.

Visitors will learn what’s been happening at the Island’s original homestead, founded in the 17th century as a working plantation that originally covered all of Shelter Island. For the past three years, it has been operated as a farm that celebrates agriculture and locally grown foods. The Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, Inc. obtained its non-profit status only several months ago, in December, 2010.

According to Ms. Loriz, there will be tours of the first floor of the Manor House, and information about the sustainable organic farming Islanders can see taking place in the Manor’s “Windmill Field” on Manwaring Road. There also will be schedules available for arts and educational programs planned for the rest of 2011. In addition, there will be information on ongoing town and county land preservation efforts at the Manor, and on the first steps that will be taken toward developing a historic preservation and restoration plan for the property.

Visitors will be able to join the Sylvester Manor organization. Membership and sign-up information will be provided.

Also during the day, a scavenger hunt with an historical theme will be held for kids; grown-ups will be invited to share their memories of the Manor in a video journal. Visitors may walk the half-mile from the Manor to the Windmill Field to see the working farm there.

Refreshments and snacks will include the “Phosa,” a carbonated beverage popular in the 1800s invented by the pioneering food chemist Eben Norton Horsford, who once owned the Manor. Eben Ostby, the current own of the manor property, is a direct descendent. Mr. Ostby inherited the Manor and its 243 acres from his uncle, Andrew Fiske, whose widow Alice, known as the Lady of the Manor, was the last occupant of the house. She died in 2006.

Ladies are invited to wear their favorite spring hat in honor of Mrs. Fiske, who never went out without an impressive hat.

Directions for parking will be provided upon entering the Manor’s white gates on Ferry Road.

To wind up the celebration, the contra dance will be held at the Shelter Island Historical Society’s Haven’s House Barn at 8 p.m. Sylvester Manor’s crew of farmer-musicians will play, with calling by Dave Harvey of NYC Barn Dance. No experience is necessary. Dancers may come early for step-dancing lessons, which begin at 7 p.m. The cost will be $10 per adult, $5 per student.

Proceeds from the event will go to Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, Inc.