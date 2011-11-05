Suffolk Closeup: The public power dream

Howard Steinberg would kill the dream of public power on Long Island.

Mr. Steinberg is the unlikely chairman of the Long Island Power Authority, the entity created in the 1985 to democratically chart Long Island’s energy future. Mr. Steinberg has no background in energy.

His Manhattan law firm, McDermott Will & Emery, described him in a press release when he was named LIPA chairman last year as having “extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions, securities law and corporate governance issues as a member of McDermott’s Transactions Business Unit.” Before being appointed to LIPA by Governor George Pataki, he was chairman of the New York State Thruway Authority.

LIPA “has outlived its usefulness,” asserted Mr. Steinberg at an April 28 meeting of LIPA trustees. He said he wanted to “restore LIPA to private hands,” even though, in fact, LIPA never was in “private hands.”

It was formed as a way to stop the Long Island Lighting Company’s Shoreham nuclear power plant, the first of the 7 to 11 nuclear power plants LILCO wanted to build.

There seemed no way to stop Shoreham and the rest of LILCO’s nuclear scheme on the federal level. The U.S. Atomic Energy Commission, and the agency that succeeded it, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), had never denied a construction or operating license for any nuclear plant anywhere, anytime. Indeed, in the wake of the Fukushima disaster, the NRC is busy extending from 40 to 60 years the operating licenses of nuclear plants, including the accident plagued Vermont Yankee plant, identical to the Fukushima GE boiling water Mark 1 nuclear plants; it’s also getting ready to OK the building of new plants in the U.S.

The idea in 1985 was that using the state’s power of eminent domain, a Long Island Power Authority could eliminate LILCO as a corporate entity if LILCO persisted in its nuclear power program. That threat worked. LILCO gave up on its nuclear scheme.

But LIPA would be more: it would have an elected board of trustees which, following LIPA’s charter, would work towards safe, clean, renewable energy technologies for Long Island.

Richard Kessel, long chairman of LIPA, last week described as “horrendous” Mr. Steinberg’s call to eliminate LIPA and have a private utility again take charge of electric and gas service on Long Island. “Rates would go through the roof,” he said. “Privatizing is not the answer,” said Mr. Kessel, now president of the New York Power Authority.

Attacks on what LIPA was to be are not new. They began soon after LIPA was set up. Governor Mario Cuomo postponed elections to the LIPA board and Governor Pataki formally made it an appointed board. LIPA trustees are named by the governor, the State Assembly speaker and the State Senate majority leader, Albany’s three-men-in-a-room power axis.

Irving Like, an original LIPA trustee and a crusader for the creation of LIPA, said last week that “the blunder” of the switch to an “appointed board diminished LIPA’s transparency of operations and accountability … and led to abusive practices.” There needs to be, said Mr. Like, “legislative reinstatement of publicly elected trustees.”

State Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr. of Sag Harbor has been pushing for that for years. He issued a statement last week that he headlined: “Long Islanders Can No Longer Tolerate Inept, Unaccountable, Political Appointees Leading LI’s Utility.” That sums it up.

“LIPA is drifting aimlessly in ever turbulent seas,” said Mr. Thiele. “The response of LIPA’s chairman: Bring Back LILCO. We have been ill-served by the political appointees to LIPA. Let the public choose the leadership of its utility … The answer is not to return to the days of LILCO, but to fulfill the original promise of LIPA, which was governance by elected trustees. Only then will there be the transparency and accountability needed for the effective leadership necessary to formulate an energy plan for Long Island’s future.”

The State Assembly last year passed a law providing for an elected LIPA board but the State Senate failed to act. Howard Steinberg will soon leave LIPA. His term expires in August. It’s high time for the New York State Legislature and the new Governor Cuomo to restore an elected LIPA board. A letter from you would help.