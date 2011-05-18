Suffolk Closeup: The public power dream

Money is a driving force in government throughout the United States. Campaign contributions shape national policies, with Congress especially manipulated. In New York State, monied special interests are able to easily bottle up bills in Albany. To the west in New York City, billionaire Mayor Michael Bloomberg spent “$102 million of his own money, or about $183 per vote … making his bid for a third term the most expensive campaign in municipal history,” the New York Times reported after Mr. Bloomberg’s 2009 run included a barrage of expensive TV commercials.

“Mr. Bloomberg, the wealthiest man in New York City, shattered his own previous records: he poured $85 million into his campaign in 2005, and $74 million on his first bid for office in 2001,” the Times added.

Suffolk County has become part of the money-dominated political scene, although over the years there have been a good number of independent politicians resistant to lobbyists bearing campaign contributions and not buying elections with their own money.

Consider the move last week by the Suffolk Republican Party in mulling Randy Altschuler as the GOP candidate for county executive this year. Mr. Altschuler has never been in government at any level. But he’s a multi-millionaire, having made a fortune setting up and running a business that outsources jobs, notably to India. He came here from New Jersey looking for a vulnerable Congressional seat to run for. He spent $3 million of his own money last year in a race against Congressman Tim Bishop.

What would he bring to a race for county executive? Yes, money.

Suffolk County Treasurer Angie Carpenter has been working hard to make the run. She did a sound job on the Suffolk Legislature from 1993 to 2005, serving as its deputy presiding officer in her last two years. She then was elected treasurer. In 2009, running for re-election, Republican Carpenter also received the Democratic, Conservative and Independence Party endorsements. It would be a breakthrough to have a woman run for county executive — that’s never happened in Suffolk history.

But Ms. Carpenter is not rich. She had a small graphic arts and printing business before getting into government. And she certainly wouldn’t be able to self-finance a campaign in the manner of Messrs. Bloomberg or Altschuler.

Meanwhile, the current county executive, Democrat-turned-Republican Steve Levy, is not running for re-election, because of an investigation by the Suffolk DA into Levy campaign fundraising. County sources say a pay-to-play arrangement for county work was found. Mr. Levy agreed to turn over to the DA’s office his entire $4.1 million campaign chest and leave office when his term is over in December.

As a result of the Levy situation, Suffolk Legislators Edward Romaine and Jay Schneiderman have just introduced bills on campaign financing.

The measure authored by Mr. Romaine is titled: “A Charter Law to Establish a Truth and Honesty Zone for Clean Campaign Practices in Suffolk County by Banning Improper Fundraising.”

It is sweeping, prohibiting those who do business with the county, as well as unions and county employees, from making county campaign contributions. “The pay-to-play mentality that has permeated Suffolk County has been worked to a high form under Steve Levy,” said Mr. Romaine last week. “That’s why he’s leaving under a cloud.”

Mr. Romaine’s bill states that “elected officials must take appropriate measures to halt further erosion of public confidence in our political institutions because the influence of money on county political campaigns is growing.”

But Mr. Romaine sees his legislation as having a “very uphill” chance of passage. That’s too bad.

Mr. Schneiderman’s bill would prohibit county contractors from making campaign contributions of more than $500. “If there ever was the right climate for this, it is now,” he said last week.

There’s much that needs to be done to bring reform — here and nationally — including doing something about millionaires and billionaires buying elections. Increasingly, we’ve been getting “the best government money can buy,” totally contradicting what democracy should be about.