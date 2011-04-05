Suffolk Closeup: Peconic’s pearls

With spring thankfully having finally arrived, we should not forget a most special food we were able to enjoy this fall and winter — Peconic Bay scallops.

Ever since brown tide devastated the waters of this local yet nationally famed delicacy, harvests of Peconic Bay scallops have been mostly poor. But this year’s season, which ended as of last month, was quite good.

Peconic Bay scallops were back! They were not cheap: $20 a pound retail.

But, wow, were they worth it.

Through the years since the brown tide hit, we’ve had to settle for the next best scallop, the Cape or Nantucket scallop. And there were the scallops from Asia with their often marble-like texture. In fact, there’s no comparison between Peconic Bay scallops and any other.

Why?

Chef Doug Gulija, owner of the Plaza Café in Southampton, attributes their “sweetness balanced with salinity to the water and what they eat here.”

“Peconic Bay scallops are the best scallop in the world,” he said. “Nothing compares with them. Nantuckets are great but they’re different. They’re not as sweet, the texture is different. I really believe Peconic scallops are the best scallops on the planet. They’re pricey as hell, but these guys work their butts off getting them.”

As for the marble-like feel of those Asian scallops, he attributed it to the way they’re shucked. “They actually have to steam them to get the scallop out so what you get is pre-cooked meat.” Moreover, “they have a bland taste.” He said bluntly: “I will not use them!”

Across Peconic Bay and a couple of bays down, Chef Terry Harwood, co-owner of the Vine Street Café on Shelter Island, told how “with Peconic Bay scallops, they’re juicy and sweet, and you can caramelize them nicely in a pan. You don’t have to toss them in flour. You put them under high heat and they look glossy. There’s no residual water, no milky content leaching. They’re nice and tight.”

Chef Harwood, who speaks with a drawl from his native Tennessee, became familiar with Peconic Bay scallops and other northeastern seafood working at the Union Square Café in Manhattan, where he met his wife, Lisa, also a chef and co-owner of Vine Street.

Originally from Manhasset, she knows Long Island seafood and considers Peconic Bay scallops the filet mignon of local waters.

Jimmy Hayward has been fishing for scallops for 50 years. He’s also the owner of Commander Cody’s Fish Shoppe & Restaurant on Shelter Island. “I’ve seen them come and go,” he said about Peconic Bay scallops. And this season “was pretty good,” he said happily. As for the Nantucket scallop, “You can’t compare them. It’s a different taste.”

This past Friday, he had just “taken down my sign” for Peconic Bay scallops, having extended the season by freezing some. “If you freeze them right with some natural saltwater and in a good container, they’ll store very well.” But now he was out.

Celebrated North Fork Chef John Ross, a food writer, author and teacher, too, said, “Peconic Bay scallops have a beautiful combination of a sweet flavor, a firm texture and a wonderful aroma — and they’re just delicious. In my 40 years in cooking, I’ve never tasted any better scallop.”

They’ve been, of course, an eastern Long Island delicacy for years but “the guy who literally put them on the map” in their becoming a well-known food nationally, he said, was Jimmy Homan through his Braun Seafood Company in Cutchogue. Mr. Homan, in his 80s but still working last week at Braun, said: “Actually the Cape scallop was more popular” when he started promoting the Peconic Bay scallop in the 60s and 70s. But the Peconic Bay scallop caught on “all over.” As to the success of his sales efforts: “I had a good product.”

Ted Conklin, owner of the American Hotel in Sag Harbor, calls the Peconic Bay scallop “the signature food of eastern Long Island.” Indeed, even in years when the harvest has been bad, he has made sure they were available at the restaurant at his hotel. “We’ve been a dedicated purchaser,” he said.

Peconic Bay scallops: a culinary treasure. Now, if only the natural world that produces them — the waters where we live — can be preserved to keep these pearls coming.