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Opinion

Street Talk: What is your favorite part of Shelter Island?

By Carrie Ann Salvi

“It would be difficult to pick one place. It is a little bit of heaven here.”— JOHN FOKINE

 
“The water and the fish!” — RIIO GORDON

 
“I would have to say the back alleyway between the Chequit and Stars.” — ALI LAUBER

 