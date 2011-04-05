Slice of Life: This month’s zany day list

I had pretty much decided not to revisit this Zany Holidays of the Month business, having gone to that well several times already. But, I got caught short for a subject this week and so, just for the hell of it, I took a look at May. And, what do you know? This month’s got more nut-roll holidays than you can shake a stick — or a ukulele — at. Some of them are so good, that nobody who takes his mockery seriously could possibly ignore them. So here we go. As the Cajuns like to say, “Laissez les bontemps rouler.”

One note, before we get rollicking, though. This being the 5th already, you have missed National Play Your Ukulele Day (May 2). But few of us play anymore, what with Arthur Godfrey and Tiny Tim both gone. International Respect for Chickens Day on the 4th got past us as well, but I’m assuming that’s something nobody needs to be reminded of.

So, let’s get right down to some serious partying with Cinco de Mayo (Spanish for “Fifth of May”), which commemorates the Mexican army’s victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. It’s observed these days mostly in the United States as a celebration of Mexican heritage and pride. Coincidentally, or not, according to my Internet sources, the 5th of May also happens to be Totally Chipotle Day. But before you fill up on those burritos, be aware that the 5th is also National Hoagie Day, as well as Oyster Day, so leave room.

You won’t have to worry about letting your belt out a notch, though, because May 6th is, get this, No Pants Day! The site devoted to this holiday of wild abandon says: “The first Friday in May is always No Pants Day! It is a day where everyone, be they students, respectable businessmen, or cherished community leaders, leave their pants behind, and have a little fun. Usually this means wearing thick, appropriately modest boxer shorts, but bloomers, slips, briefs and boxer-briefs all work as well.” No tighty-whities, I guess. I leave it to all cherished community leaders to set an example.

While we’re considering wardrobe choices, we’ve got No Sock Day on the 8th, followed by Lost Sock Memorial Day on the 9th. Root Canal Appreciation Day on the 10th leads curiously into Eat What You Want Day on the 11th. There’s nothing on the 12th, unless you count Edward Lear’s birthday, but you want to watch out for the next day, Friday the 13th, commonly held to be an unlucky day. “Throughout most of recorded history,” says one site, “the number 13 has been seen as an unlucky number. If you live in fear of the number 13, you suffer from Triskaidekaphobia.” Friday the 13th, they caution, is a day when bad things can happen. And that goes double if you’re still going around without any pants on.

If you should, however, find yourself sans trou’, you’ll make the next day, the 14th, all that much more interesting, it being National Dance Like a Chicken Day. When you’re done chicken dancing though, you may want to get something on those legs, for crying on loud, and the 15th is, luckily, Nylon Stockings Day.

If you’re feeling peckish after all that activity, you’re in luck, because the 15th is also National Pizza Party Day. Hot on its heels, we’ve got International Pickle Day and the Anniversary of the Introduction of Spaghetti-o’s, both on the 16th.

Fun is fun, but there are other animals out there to appreciate besides chickens. We’ve got National Sea Monkeys Day on the 16th , Pack Rat Day on the 17th, as well as Frog Jump day and Hug Your Cat Day, both on the 19th, and Mary Had A Little Lamb Day on the 24th.

Whoops, almost missed Buy a Musical Instrument Day back there on the 22nd, a nice opportunity to do your part toward bringing back the ukulele.

After all of that joy, May holidays seem to peter out with the rather downbeat-sounding My Bucket’s Got A Hole In It Day on the 30th. But the song of the same name, recorded by Hank Williams, Ricky Nelson and Van Morrison, among others, contains the following hopeful lines:

“Well, I went up on the mountain,

Looked down at the sea,

Seen the crabs and the fishes

Doin’ the be-bop beat.”

And if that doesn’t inspire some animal appreciation, I don’t know what would.