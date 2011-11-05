Slice of Life: More choices for the table

I’ve always loved vegetables. Even though my dear mother, bless her heart, used to cook asparagus until it was the color of an Army jeep, my appreciation for properly grown, barely cooked local vegetables has never wavered.

Once, a neighbor here on the Island who was leaving at the end of the summer, invited me to help myself to some of his corn. A seed vegetable, sweet corn’s sugar starts to turn to starch immediately after being picked. Knowing this, I prepared a pot of boiling salted water, ran next door and picked a plump ear off the stalk, shucking it as I raced back to the kitchen to plunge it in to the brine.

I prepared myself for a tasty treat, and after removing the ear from the water, lathering it with butter, and then sprinkling on a little kosher salt and some fresh ground pepper, dug in and promptly chipped a tooth. Turns out it was field corn, the type used to make cornmeal, tortillas and animal feed — not the sweet corn that I had so lip-smackingly anticipated. I was devastated. But I’m constantly on the hunt for the next best stone-ground cornmeal or the high-end popcorn. I love corn almost as much as barbecue.

Being a former hippie, I think I have, with more than a few counter-culturists, identified with farms. After all, Woodstock was held on a 55-acre dairy farm in Bethel, New York in 1969. I did a little work on a Connecticut dairy farm in college, spent some time in an orange grove in Florida, and over the course of my 20s, helped out at different farms here and there. I’ve tasted cold, raw bulk milk from a stainless steel tank, and orange juice squeezed from fruit just minutes off the tree.

My interests in local acreage have always been culinary. I visited a farm near the Bedford Springs Hotel in southern Pennsylvania, where I was working as a cook. The corn was unbelievably good and the squashes were the size of baseball bats. There was never a shortage of delicious vegetables to cook and eat.

A guy from Mansfield Center, Connecticut by the name of Ray Bradley rode his Harley to the hotel and was hired as a cook. We struck up a friendship that has lasted almost 40 years. Ray eventually went to France with David Bouley and helped him start his legendary Soho restaurant. He went to school with Thomas Keller, came out to the Ram’s Head Inn as chef and now runs a 27-acre organic farm in New Paltz, New York. You can find Ray at the green market at Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn every Saturday from March to November. Florence Fabricant swears by the Bradley Farms shallots, and his heirloom tomatoes are sought after by home cooks and chefs alike.

There is a renewed interest of late in small, local organic farms, and none too soon. Subsidized corporate mega-farms have been feeding us profit-driven, pesticide-laden, nutritionally-deficient vegetables for decades, and the consumer is finally discovering that smaller is better.

Besides vegetable farms there are also fish farms, mussel farms and oyster farms. Baymen also plant clams and scallops. It just makes sense to invest consumer dollars in local, environmentally sensitive growers who, like anyone else, want to make a profit, but are more likely to put quality and customer satisfaction at the forefront.

Part of the wonderful life on the East End (you could also jumble the letters around and call it the Eats End) is that there is such a great proliferation of local farms. Dozens of farmers, some of whom have been around for 10 generations or more, have combined with some new smaller growers who are providing a sumptuous repast for those of us blessed enough to live here.

When I first worked here on the Island over 30 years ago, I would go and get vegetables for the restaurant from Helen Wallingford on West Neck Road. Every day I would hear how lucky I was to get what the deer hadn’t managed to eat. Lucky indeed. Our customers got the best our Island had to offer. The current interest in local cultivation has given birth to more household gardens and more choices for the table. Farm stands and green markets are “cropping” up and we’re all the better for it. Local entrepreneurs are also raising grass-fed cattle, bison, pigs, goats, chickens, ducks and who-knows-what-else. Toss in a few artisan cheese makers, wineries and craft breweries and it makes you never want to leave home.

Billy Wilcox used to have a map of all the wild asparagus he knew about on the Island, and you can still “stalk” it if you know where to look. Five or more acres of Sylvester Manor are now being farmed for the first time in nearly four decades, providing vegetables that have been sung to, which has to make them better for you.

As a foodie, I couldn’t leave you without a quick recipe, so here goes.

Chop a few cloves of garlic and a shallot, mix them with a little olive oil, fresh pepper and kosher salt. In a bowl, toss the mixture with some fresh asparagus and some crimini mushrooms cut in half. Heat a charcoal grill and grill the asparagus and the mushroom caps over medium-high heat until just a little caramelized on all sides. Transfer to a plate, squeeze a little lime juice over them and shave some good quality Parmesan on top. Serve alongside a fresh piece of sautéed flounder and some boiled new potatoes and you will be very happy indeed. Support your local farmer!