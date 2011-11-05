SICC: Members tourney Sunday, May 15, 2011

The season is rolling right along and for those who are looking for a good time, come on up to Goat Hill. Sign up in the clubhouse for the Membership Tournament Sunday, May 15. Tee time is 3 p.m.

A golf outing to benefit the Shelter Island Red Cross is planned for Wednesday, June 8. The Ambulance Team is always ready to help us; now it’s our turn to give them a hand while enjoying a day of golf. Tee sponsorships are $100; hole sponsorships $200. The $150 entry fee includes golf, cocktails and dinner. The shotgun start tee time is 1 p.m. Make your check payable to Shelter Island Country Club and send it to Stan Beckwith, P.O. Box 985, Shelter Island 11964. For more information, call 749-0993.

If you’re feeling lucky, support the club with a raffle ticket. First prize is $1,500; second prize is a 2012 membership; and third prize is an old-fashioned basket of cheer. And be sure to check the pro shop for new items.

Heard at the club: Husband embraces his wife and says “Darling, I’ve got good news for you. We don’t have to move to a more expensive apartment — the landlord just raised the rent.”