SICC Golf: June 5 flag tourney set

After a quiet April and part of May, golfers will take to the course this weekend. The holiday coming up this week and the course being at its best add up to a big weekend. Make your tee time.

A membership flag tournament will be held on Sunday, June 5. Pick your own foursome. Tee-off time starts at 2 p.m; the sign-up sheet is posted.

Openings are still available for the benefit tournament for the Red Cross, on June 8 (see below). Tee off is at 1 p.m. The cost of $150 includes golf, lunch, cocktails and dinner. For non-golfers, $90 includes cocktails and dinner.

Tickets are still available for the raffle to raise money for the purchase of a fairway mower. Prizes: first, $1,500; second, 2012 membership to the club; third, basket of cheer. The drawing will be held on July 4.

Heard at the club: The man brought his wife to the shrink and said, “For six months my wife thought she was a lawn mower.” The doctor was shocked. “Why didn’t you bring her in sooner?” “My neighbor just returned her.”