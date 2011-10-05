Shelter Islander charged for series of burglaries

On Shelter Island, it was a mini-crime wave: someone over the past several weeks had been breaking into cars, 60 of them, and taking things from them.

Shelter Island Town Police have made an arrest in the case. On Sunday, May 8, they charged Tucker A. Ruiz, 19, of Shelter Island in connection with the burglaries. His arrest followed an investigation into “numerous complaints” about burglarized vehicles as well as a burglary at a local business, police said.

Mr. Ruiz was charged with 29 counts of petit larceny, 29 counts of criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree, one count of burglary in the third degree and one count of criminal mischief in the fourth degree.

Police said their investigation led to the recovery of a majority of the items that had been reported stolen.

Mr. Ruiz was arraigned in Shelter Island Town Justice Court and remanded to the county jail in Riverhead, unable to post $20,000 bail, police said.