Shelter Island student earns Teeny nomination
The East End Arts Council has announced the nominees of the Ninth Annual Teeny Awards and Shelter Island’s Drew Garrison is among the nominees.
Drew is nominated for lead actor in a musical for his performance in “Zombie Prom.”
The Teeny’s recognize the best in student theater on the East End, with 15 schools having entered this year’s contest.
The winners will be announced during a ceremony at Westhampton Beach High School June 5.
And the nominees are …
DRAMA
Lead Actor in a Drama
Yori Johnson, East Hampton, I Remember Mama
Charlie Lehner, Ross School, Proof
Richard Thalman, Shoreham-Wading River, 12 Angry Men
Lead Actress in a Drama
Maryanne Agius, Shoreham-Wading River, 12 Angry Men
Allison Charde, East Hampton, I Remember Mama
Brianna Kinnier, Pierson, The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds
Sophie Parker, Pierson, The Effect of Gamma Rays…
Emily Selyukova, Pierson, The Effect of Gamma Rays…
Supporting Actor in a Drama
Chris Bogaski, Shoreham-Wading River, 12 Angry Men
Evan Fellrath, Shoreham-Wading River, 12 Angry Men
James Meier, Shoreham-Wading River, 12 Angry Men
Kyan Peffer, Shoreham-Wading River, 12 Angry Men
Max Tabet, Ross School, Proof
Supporting Actress in a Drama
Jennifer Etienne, Shoreham-Wading River, 12 Angry Men
Katie Reed, East Hampton, I Remember Mama
Laura Rinaldi, Pierson, The Effect of Gamma Rays…
Brette Rosen, Mattituck, Lockdown
Marissa Russo, Mattituck, Lockdown
Brittney Schmitt, East Hampton, I Remember Mama
Rebekah Smith, Mattituck, Lockdown
COMEDY
Lead Actor in a Comedy
Chris Bender, McGann-Mercy, Noises Off
Vincent Cinque, Westhampton Beach, Is He Dead?
Jake DeSimone, Southold, Lend Me a Tenor
Taylor Smith, Eastport-South Manor, Lend Me a Tenor
Kevin Spellman, Eastport-South Manor, Lend Me a Tenor
Lead Actress in a Comedy
Nicole Chiuchiolo, McGann-Mercy, Noises Off
Laura Lynne Duffy, McGann-Mercy, Noises Off
Amy Ippolito, Eastport-South Manor, Lend Me a Tenor
Kaela Murphy, Westhampton Beach, Is He Dead?
Kathleen Scotto, Southold, Lend Me a Tenor
Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Jesse Keitel, Eastport-South Manor, Lend Me a Tenor
Tim MacNish, Mattituck, The Audition
Aidan Marsicovetere, Westhampton Beach, Is He Dead?
Christian Thienel, Westhampton Beach, Is He Dead?
Bret Tucker, Westhampton Beach, Is He Dead?
Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Madeline Burlingame, Mattituck, The Audition
Kelly Cassidy, Mattituck, The Audition
Emily Comando, Mattituck, The Audition
Kaylee Denny, Pierson, One-Acts
Holly Goldstein, Pierson, One-Acts
MUSICAL
Lead Actor in a Musical
Vincent Cinque, Westhampton Beach, Guys & Dolls
Drew Garrison, Shelter Island, Zombie Prom
Jack Hodgens, East Hampton, Oliver!
Sam Kortchmar, Southold, Little Shop of Horrors
Kevin Spellman, Eastport-South Manor, Beauty & the Beast
Lead Actress in a Musical
Allison Charde, East Hampton, Oliver!
Ivy Croteau, Southold, Little Shop of Horrors
Emily Hinz, Pierson, Chicago
Laura Nikolich, Southampton, Little Shop of Horrors
Elizabeth Oldak, Pierson, Chicago
Supporting Actor in a Musical
Dylan Barone, Center Moriches, The Wedding Singer
Jesse Keitel, Eastport-South Manor, Beauty & the Beast
Stephen Peppaceno, Riverhead, Once Upon a Mattress
Taylor Smith, Eastport-South Manor, Beauty & the Beast
Jonathan Troiano, Riverhead, Once Upon a Mattress
Supporting Actress in a Musical
Laura Lynne Duffy, McGann-Mercy, Bye Bye Birdie
Kaitlyn McElroy, Greenport, Wizard of Oz
Rebecca Mincieli, Mattituck, You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown
Shelby Nielson, Eastport-South Manor, Beauty & the Beast
Shelby Pickerell, Southold, Little Shop of Horrors
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE
This category was created to recognize a student who “shines brightly” in a role that is not eligible for adjudication in the leading or supporting categories.
Luis Alfaro, Southampton, Little Shop of Horrors
Jack Davidson, Southold, Little Shop of Horrors
Amanda Gallo, Riverhead, Once Upon a Mattress
Susan Nygard, Hampton Bays, Grease
Deanna Romanoff, Center Moriches, The Wedding Singer
JUDGES’ CHOICE AWARD
This award is chosen by the judges in a vote. It is for a particular scene, musical number, dance number, ensemble effort, or group that the judges feel stands out enough to warrant the special merit. This year, the recipient of the Judges’ Choice Award are Mattituck High School Students, led by Colin Keil, Becca Mincieli and Marissa Russo, for campaigning to bring a musical to their school for the first time since 1989.
CHOREOGRAPHY
Gina Arfi, Westhampton Beach, Guys & Dolls
Chelsea Chizever, Riverhead, Once Upon a Mattress
Justin Harris, Riverhead, Once Upon a Mattress
Shauna Huizing, Riverhead, Once Upon a Mattress
Amanda Kozakiewicz, Riverhead, Once Upon a Mattress
STAGE MANAGER RECOGNITION
Center Moriches, Christian Peterson and Elizabeth Healy, The Wedding Singer
East Hampton, Curran Brierley, I Remember Mama and Oliver!
Eastport-South Manor, Amanda Johnson, Beauty & the Beast
Greenport, Tori Staples, Wizard of Oz
Mattituck, Casey Burns, One Acts
Mattituck, Casie Binkowski, You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown
McGann-Mercy, Kat Dickhoff , Noises Off
McGann-Mercy, Stephanie Stripoli, Bye, Bye Birdie
Pierson, Graylyn Serafy, The Effects of Gamma Rays…
Pierson, Xylia Serafy, Graylyn Serafy, Emily Verneuille, Chicago
Riverhead, Jennifer Bliss, Stage Door
Southampton, Skylar Borucke, Little Shop of Horrors
Southold, Stephanie Sinopoli, Lend Me a Tenor and Little Shop of Horrors
SET DESIGN
Gabe Burford, Pierson, Effects of Gamma Rays…
Molly Finnegan, East Hampton, I Remember Mama
PLAYBILL/POSTER ART
East Hampton, Molly Finnegan, Oliver!
East Hampton, Molly Finnegan, I Remember Mama
Eastport-South Manor, Samantha Lamprecht, Lend Me a Tenor
Southold, Ivy Croteau, Lend Me a Tenor
Westhampton Beach, Lane Davenport, Guys & Dolls
INNOVATIONS IN THEATRE EDUCATION
This award recognizes the efforts of a school to support theatre arts by going above and beyond the regular high school play. This year, two schools are being recognized for making possible fully student-produced theatrical productions: Ross School and Pierson School.