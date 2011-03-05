Shelter Island student earns Teeny nomination

The East End Arts Council has announced the nominees of the Ninth Annual Teeny Awards and Shelter Island’s Drew Garrison is among the nominees.

Drew is nominated for lead actor in a musical for his performance in “Zombie Prom.”

The Teeny’s recognize the best in student theater on the East End, with 15 schools having entered this year’s contest.

The winners will be announced during a ceremony at Westhampton Beach High School June 5.

And the nominees are …

DRAMA

Lead Actor in a Drama

Yori Johnson, East Hampton, I Remember Mama

Charlie Lehner, Ross School, Proof

Richard Thalman, Shoreham-Wading River, 12 Angry Men

Lead Actress in a Drama

Maryanne Agius, Shoreham-Wading River, 12 Angry Men

Allison Charde, East Hampton, I Remember Mama

Brianna Kinnier, Pierson, The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds

Sophie Parker, Pierson, The Effect of Gamma Rays…

Emily Selyukova, Pierson, The Effect of Gamma Rays…

Supporting Actor in a Drama

Chris Bogaski, Shoreham-Wading River, 12 Angry Men

Evan Fellrath, Shoreham-Wading River, 12 Angry Men

James Meier, Shoreham-Wading River, 12 Angry Men

Kyan Peffer, Shoreham-Wading River, 12 Angry Men

Max Tabet, Ross School, Proof

Supporting Actress in a Drama

Jennifer Etienne, Shoreham-Wading River, 12 Angry Men

Katie Reed, East Hampton, I Remember Mama

Laura Rinaldi, Pierson, The Effect of Gamma Rays…

Brette Rosen, Mattituck, Lockdown

Marissa Russo, Mattituck, Lockdown

Brittney Schmitt, East Hampton, I Remember Mama

Rebekah Smith, Mattituck, Lockdown

COMEDY

Lead Actor in a Comedy

Chris Bender, McGann-Mercy, Noises Off

Vincent Cinque, Westhampton Beach, Is He Dead?

Jake DeSimone, Southold, Lend Me a Tenor

Taylor Smith, Eastport-South Manor, Lend Me a Tenor

Kevin Spellman, Eastport-South Manor, Lend Me a Tenor

Lead Actress in a Comedy

Nicole Chiuchiolo, McGann-Mercy, Noises Off

Laura Lynne Duffy, McGann-Mercy, Noises Off

Amy Ippolito, Eastport-South Manor, Lend Me a Tenor

Kaela Murphy, Westhampton Beach, Is He Dead?

Kathleen Scotto, Southold, Lend Me a Tenor

Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Jesse Keitel, Eastport-South Manor, Lend Me a Tenor

Tim MacNish, Mattituck, The Audition

Aidan Marsicovetere, Westhampton Beach, Is He Dead?

Christian Thienel, Westhampton Beach, Is He Dead?

Bret Tucker, Westhampton Beach, Is He Dead?

Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Madeline Burlingame, Mattituck, The Audition

Kelly Cassidy, Mattituck, The Audition

Emily Comando, Mattituck, The Audition

Kaylee Denny, Pierson, One-Acts

Holly Goldstein, Pierson, One-Acts

MUSICAL

Lead Actor in a Musical

Vincent Cinque, Westhampton Beach, Guys & Dolls

Drew Garrison, Shelter Island, Zombie Prom

Jack Hodgens, East Hampton, Oliver!

Sam Kortchmar, Southold, Little Shop of Horrors

Kevin Spellman, Eastport-South Manor, Beauty & the Beast

Lead Actress in a Musical

Allison Charde, East Hampton, Oliver!

Ivy Croteau, Southold, Little Shop of Horrors

Emily Hinz, Pierson, Chicago

Laura Nikolich, Southampton, Little Shop of Horrors

Elizabeth Oldak, Pierson, Chicago

Supporting Actor in a Musical

Dylan Barone, Center Moriches, The Wedding Singer

Jesse Keitel, Eastport-South Manor, Beauty & the Beast

Stephen Peppaceno, Riverhead, Once Upon a Mattress

Taylor Smith, Eastport-South Manor, Beauty & the Beast

Jonathan Troiano, Riverhead, Once Upon a Mattress

Supporting Actress in a Musical

Laura Lynne Duffy, McGann-Mercy, Bye Bye Birdie

Kaitlyn McElroy, Greenport, Wizard of Oz

Rebecca Mincieli, Mattituck, You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown

Shelby Nielson, Eastport-South Manor, Beauty & the Beast

Shelby Pickerell, Southold, Little Shop of Horrors

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE

This category was created to recognize a student who “shines brightly” in a role that is not eligible for adjudication in the leading or supporting categories.

Luis Alfaro, Southampton, Little Shop of Horrors

Jack Davidson, Southold, Little Shop of Horrors

Amanda Gallo, Riverhead, Once Upon a Mattress

Susan Nygard, Hampton Bays, Grease

Deanna Romanoff, Center Moriches, The Wedding Singer

JUDGES’ CHOICE AWARD

This award is chosen by the judges in a vote. It is for a particular scene, musical number, dance number, ensemble effort, or group that the judges feel stands out enough to warrant the special merit. This year, the recipient of the Judges’ Choice Award are Mattituck High School Students, led by Colin Keil, Becca Mincieli and Marissa Russo, for campaigning to bring a musical to their school for the first time since 1989.

CHOREOGRAPHY

Gina Arfi, Westhampton Beach, Guys & Dolls

Chelsea Chizever, Riverhead, Once Upon a Mattress

Justin Harris, Riverhead, Once Upon a Mattress

Shauna Huizing, Riverhead, Once Upon a Mattress

Amanda Kozakiewicz, Riverhead, Once Upon a Mattress

STAGE MANAGER RECOGNITION

Center Moriches, Christian Peterson and Elizabeth Healy, The Wedding Singer

East Hampton, Curran Brierley, I Remember Mama and Oliver!

Eastport-South Manor, Amanda Johnson, Beauty & the Beast

Greenport, Tori Staples, Wizard of Oz

Mattituck, Casey Burns, One Acts

Mattituck, Casie Binkowski, You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown

McGann-Mercy, Kat Dickhoff , Noises Off

McGann-Mercy, Stephanie Stripoli, Bye, Bye Birdie

Pierson, Graylyn Serafy, The Effects of Gamma Rays…

Pierson, Xylia Serafy, Graylyn Serafy, Emily Verneuille, Chicago

Riverhead, Jennifer Bliss, Stage Door

Southampton, Skylar Borucke, Little Shop of Horrors

Southold, Stephanie Sinopoli, Lend Me a Tenor and Little Shop of Horrors

SET DESIGN

Gabe Burford, Pierson, Effects of Gamma Rays…

Molly Finnegan, East Hampton, I Remember Mama

PLAYBILL/POSTER ART

East Hampton, Molly Finnegan, Oliver!

East Hampton, Molly Finnegan, I Remember Mama

Eastport-South Manor, Samantha Lamprecht, Lend Me a Tenor

Southold, Ivy Croteau, Lend Me a Tenor

Westhampton Beach, Lane Davenport, Guys & Dolls

INNOVATIONS IN THEATRE EDUCATION

This award recognizes the efforts of a school to support theatre arts by going above and beyond the regular high school play. This year, two schools are being recognized for making possible fully student-produced theatrical productions: Ross School and Pierson School.