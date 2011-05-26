The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the April 4 and 18 sessions of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench for these two sessions of Justice Court.

APRIL 4 SESSION

Alan G. Tous of Coram was fined $40 plus a state surcharge of $85 for unlicensed operation, reduced from aggravated unlicensed operation in the 2nd degree. A speeding charge was reduced from 54 mph in a 25-mph zone to 30 mph, and he was fined $45 plus $85. A charge of driving on unsafe tires was dismissed.

Eight cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — four at the request of the court and eight at the request of the defendants or their attorneys.

APRIL 18 SESSION

Eve A. Anos of West Islip was fined $750 plus a state surcharge of $400 for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs. She received three years’ probation and her license was revoked for six months. Charges of possession of a hypodermic instrument, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree and disorderly conduct (reduced from a charge of prostitution) were covered under the plea. Charges of failure to keep to the right, speeding (53 mph in a 40-mph zone) and a lane violation were also covered.

Kurt W. Schmalz of Greenport pleaded guilty to violation of probation and was sentenced to 45 days jail time. Probation was revoked.

Six cases were adjourned — two at the request of the defendants or their attorneys, one by mutual consent and three at the court’s request.