Seniors: Volunteers help with repairs

Happy spring! Spring is a great time to step out of your home and see what minor wear and tear the past winter has imposed on your house. If you see small, non-emergency jobs that need to be done, be sure to call the Residential Repair Coordinators at Town Hall and see if we can help you.

This program, funded by the State Office for the Aging, the Suffolk County Office for the Aging and the Town of Shelter Island, is designed to help Shelter Island residents ages 60 and over with non-emergency tasks. These may include screen repair, cleaning first floor gutters, hanging shelves and installing window air conditioners.

The labor is free and the client pays only for any materials used and, if needed, any material delivery fees and waste removal fees at the Recycling Center. We can take your inquiries Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 749-0291. We hope to hear from you soon!

Another important thing to check in your home are your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms. We are happy to come to your home to check these alarms and change batteries at no expense to you. If the unit itself is faulty, it will be replaced at no charge. We may recommend additional units to be placed in your home to create a safer alarm system. Again, this is a program for residents 60 and over.

May is National Volunteer Month. I would like to sincerely thank all of the wonderful volunteers I work with at the Nutrition Program. We have a cheerful, willing and committed crew helping at the Dinner Bell and for the home-delivered meal program. We could not operate without this group of individuals who have become friends over the years.

Thank you so much, from Bossy Boots!