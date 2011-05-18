Seniors: Senior Sunshine Club

Good News: Poker Table players had a big but tender hug for Bob Rescigno at last Thursday’s get-together at the Senior Activity Center. Naturally, he won big. Bob is recovering from serious heart surgery and was scheduled for more surgery on Monday.

Better News: For those of you who have inquired, Pastor Bill Grimbol is home from the hospital and is well on the road to recovery.

Best News: Kay Corbett, Karoline Kilb and I survived the trip to visit Hazel Essex on April 28. In the heavy fog and rain, I missed the Syosset exit off the LIE. When we crossed the Cross Island Parkway, I figured we had gone too far. But we still had time to take Hazel to her favorite eatery, the Pancake House on Jericho Turnpike. She is as pretty as ever and still loves chocolate.

We have a thank-you note from Greg L’Hommedieu whose mother Barbara has been a Sunshine Club member for a number of years. “The cards” (yours and mine), he says, “brighten her days.”

Won’t you send a card of caring to Bob and Pastor Bill and a cheery note to all the other members of the Shelter Island Sunshine Club. You will brighten their days.

• Mr. John Boylan, Beacon House Veterans Center, 14 West Belmont Ave., Bayshore, NY 11760

• Mrs. Onie Byington, Room 48C, San Simeon, Box 2122, 61700 Rte. 48, Greenport, NY 11944

• Mrs. Yvonne Clark, P.O. Box 114, C

• Mrs. Hazel Essex, Christian Fellowship House, 369 Split Rock Rd., Syosset, NY 11791

• Mr. Arthur “Bud” Fox, P.O. Box 671, H

• Mr. Gordon Gray, The Hampton Center, 64 County Rd. 39, Southampton, NY 11968

• Pastor Bill Grimbol, P.O. Box 609, C

• Ms. Barbara L’Hommedieu, Room 221, Sunrise Senior Living, 1 Sunrise Dr., East Setauket, NY 11733

• Mrs. Gladys Pinover, Harmonicare Assisted Living, 844 Stevenson Rd., Severin, MD, 21144

• Mrs. Lillian Stile, Sunrise Senior Living, Rm. 127, 39 Forest Ave., Glen Cove, NY 11542

• Mr. Roy Weickert, P.O. Box 877, C

• Ms. Caroline Willberg, P.O. Box 98, C

If you have hope, you have everything.



