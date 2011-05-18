Seniors: Remembering old friends

Winners of the “Down Memory Lane” photo identification contest, sponsored by the “Island Seniors” column, were announced at Friday’s Dinner Bell luncheon.

Karoline Kilb took first place, identifying all seven of the seniors in the photos; Dorothy Zabriskie came in second with six correct identifications. They took home gift certificates from Cornucopia, the Island’s local card and gift shop.

In picture # 1, Grace “Tiny” Robertson and Liz Stoeffel posed with Frank Koone, the charismatic cook for the Nutrition Program’s Congregate Meal in 1998.

In picture # 2, candidates for re-election Al Hammond, Gerry Siller and Glenn Wadddington made a campaign stop at the Congregate Meal in the fall of 2001. They are photographed with Olive and Bill Congdon (seated), Vinnie MacDonald, Johanna O’Boyle and Alma Ryder. The Congregate Meal became the Dinner Bell in 2005.

I have boxes of pictures from the past and hope to run another “Down Memory Lane” photo identification contest in the fall. It is important, I believe, to remember old acquaintances and the “days of auld lang syne.” And not just at the New Year.