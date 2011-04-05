Seniors: Previewing Cinema 114 for May

Two personal favorites are scheduled for viewing this month.

On Wednesday the 11th at 2:30 p.m., Cinema 114 patrons can enjoy the antics of Ensign Pulver in the 1955 John Ford classic, “Mister Roberts.” This is the tale of the crew of a Navy cargo freighter in the South Pacific during World War II who attempt to relieve their boredom with a series of practical jokes, mostly at the expense of their slightly crazy captain.

Jack Lemmon, as Ensign Pulver, won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 1956. James Cagney was the captain, and Henry Fonda played Mister Roberts, an officer desperate to be transferred to a fighting ship. Running time is two hours.

My second personal favorite, “Chariots of Fire,” is scheduled for Wednesday, May 25. Winner of the 1981 Film Critics Award, the film stars Ben Cross and Ian Charlson as two British runners, Harold Abraham and Eric Liddle, who are training to compete in the 1924 Paris Olympics. Abraham, a Jew, will run to protest the anti-Semitism of the times; Liddle will run to demonstrate his love for his God. The background music is matchless. Running time is two hours.

Janet Rescigno is on temporary leave of absence, caring for husband Bob. Maggie Ciaglo has replaced her as video technician. Popcorn and soft drinks are available as usual. Maggie and I hope to see you on May 11 and May 25 at 2:30 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center.

A special thank you to Jo of Geo-Jo Video for donating the DVDs to Cinema 114 in April.

MIMI BRENNAN



